Read full article on original website
Related
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor and More Stars’ Love Lives
The duo tied the knot in August 2022 at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, with their loved ones and several Vanderpump Rules costars in attendan What happens at SUR, does not stay at SUR. When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant during Vanderpump Rules' 2013 premiere, it was […]
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
Hannah Ferrier Return to ‘Below Deck’ Someday? She Reveals Why She’d Never Return Full-Time [Exclusive]
'Below Deck' EP Mark Cronin recently said Hannah Ferrier could return to the series. But she said the only way she would come back is to step in temporarily if someone got fired or quit ... and she reveals why.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Will & Grace’ Cast Net Worth and Who Made the Most From the Show
We may never know what happened behind the scenes of 'Will & Grace.' But we do have an idea of how much the stars earned for the show.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0