Elizabethtown, NC

AT THE LIBRARY …

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Sheila Nance has served as director of the Bladen County Library System for just about a year, and her excitement for the program it offers and the staff she oversees shows no sign of waning.

Nance visited with the Elizabethtown Rotary Club on Wednesday to talk about what the three county libraries have to offer.

“We’re doing a lot of good things at all of our libraries (Elizabethtown, Bladenboro and Clarkton),” she said. “We’re happy to be able to offer so many good programs to the citizens after so many things stopped because of COVID.”

Nance, who taught in Bladen County Schools — 15 years as an English teacher and eight with the media center, said the Elizabethtown location recently held a back to school event that gave out 200 book bags with school supplies. She added that the Elizabethtown location also serves Emereau, because it does not have a school library.

She also touched on some of the areas that have been put back into service recently.

“We are so happy to have our Bookmobile back up and running,” said Nance. “It will be going to quite a few of the events coming up this fall, so you’ll be able to see it at festivals.”

Nance also touted the services provided by the Bizzy Bus, which offers children’s outreach programming to daycares, after school programs and preschools, as well as the library’s homebound van, which serves those who can’t get out.

“We will bring books to your door and come back to pick them up,” she said. “It also goes to nursing homes, which is a big hit for the residents there.”

Another regular program Nance gave kudos to is the annual Summer Reading program, which she said was titled “Oceans of Possibilities” and was a big success this summer.

Nance also spoke highly of her staff.

“I love my staff,” she said. “They are a friendly, committed group who work well as a team.”

Other areas Nance spoke to the Rotarians about was the Friends of the Library, a volunteer group that assists the library with fundraisers and various projects. She said the group is always looking for more members.

Nance also said Boy Scot Troop 600 recently spent time at the Elizabethtown branch doing all kinds of landscaping.

“They worked like dogs over three days in the heat,” she said. “And they did a terrific job.”

Nance spent time talking about one of her real passions, which is working with teenagers.

“I knew we had to come up with something for the teens, so ‘Teen Advisory Board’ was established,” she explained. “We had 31 come out for the first meeting, and we let them make decisions about what they wan ted at the library.

“They came up with a gaming club, an anime club and a book club,” Nance added. “We also have a teen movie night.”

Other events the Elizabethtown branch offers is a “Senior Popcorn and a Movie” night; and the weekly Story Time, which will begin again on Sept. 8. She also said the library will host a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“I also want to tell you that we are expecting some upgrades at the Bladenboro location soon,” Nance said. “We received a nice grant from Boost the ‘Boro for that.”

Anyone needing information about services, programs or to volunteer with the Bladen County Public Library System can call Nance at the Elizabethtown branch at 910-862-6990.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

