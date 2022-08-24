ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Pickers ratings soar to over 1million viewers with hosts Mike & Robbie Wolfe despite Frank Fritz’s firing

AMERICAN Pickers ratings have soared to over 1million viewers with hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe despite Frank Fritz’s firing.

American Pickers returned on July 9 with Mike Wolfe, his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby after being on break since March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yUKR_0hTn5HFX00
American Pickers ratings have reached over 1million viewers Credit: History
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtAhI_0hTn5HFX00
Ratings have decreased since Frank Fritz's firing Credit: Coleman-Rayner

Ratings for the History channel show have declined ever since fan-favorite Frank’s firing and the new addition of Mike’s brother.

The Sun can exclusively reveal ratings for the series are finally back on top, as the Saturday, August 20 episode brought in 1,007,000 viewers.

The August 13 episode had lower numbers with just 868,000 tuning in.

The July 29th episode brought in just 821,000 viewers.

This was down from the July 23 episode that brought in 901,000 fans.

Ratings for the July 9 premiere had just 833,000 viewers tune in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJXuz_0hTn5HFX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03U8x3_0hTn5HFX00

LOW RATINGS

Season 23 of American Pickers kicked off on January 1, 2022 with 1,050,000 viewers.

The January 8 episode had 1,011,000 people watch.

But by the end of the season, viewers lost interest, as only 830,000 watched the March 12 episode.

The March 19 episode, which was the final one before the months-long break, had just 804,000 viewers.

FAN BOYCOTT

Fans have been boycotting the show since Frank’s firing because of Robbie.

One viewer wrote: "The show needs Frank, Mike & Dani. Stop changing it. I'm sure Robbie is a nice guy but comes across boring on TV.”

A second commented: "I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers. Need to bring back Frank. Robbie has no personality he is absolutely boring!!!"

Another tweeted: "Is Robbie in the episode? If so, I can't watch. He should not be on camera. Leave him to come and pick up cars. That's where he belongs! The rating drops are directly tied to him."

A fourth said: “Unless Frank is in the new episode, it won't be worth watching! Robbie is a disaster, but Mike won't admit it!"

FRANK'S HEALTH CRISIS

Frank was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 after a friend found him on the floor of his Iowa home.

The Sun obtained the 911 call placed by Frank’s friend from the star's Iowa farmhouse on July 14 just before 11am.

The friend said: "I just showed up at my friend's house here and he was sprawled out on his floor. He can't speak to me. He might be seizuring [sic] I'm not sure.”

Frank’s father, Bill Fritz, exclusively told The Sun that his son is in “stable” condition.

Mike, 58, captioned an Instagram photo of the reality star: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight.

“Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital.

"Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Fans have slammed Mike for being “fake” for asking for prayers despite their years-long feud.

ON THE MEND

In an interview with the Quad-City Times, an insider revealed that Frank was on the mend, and his health was improving daily.

"He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined," the friend told the publication.

"He really is getting better every single day," she added.

The friend also alluded that Frank was not happy that his medical crisis was released to the public by his former friend.

"While Frank was not prepared at the time for his condition to be published, he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes," she concluded.

FEUDING COSTARS

Frank revealed his feud with co-star Mike during a 2021 interview with The Sun.

Frank said: “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.

"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.

"That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the frontman. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

He even admitted: “I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me. I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me."

FRANK'S FIRING

Frank last appeared on American Pickers during a March 2020 episode, as he took time off to recover from back surgery.

The original cast member’s firing was announced in July 2021 despite his desire to return to the History show.

Frank left the show to recover from grueling back surgery that left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

During his time off the show, Frank lost 65 pounds and was sober from alcohol.

Frank also told The Sun that he checked into rehab for alcohol abuse in Iowa for 77 days.

Frank said last year: “I went to rehab and I’ve been sober now for 11 months.

“I didn’t like drinking anymore. My mom was an alcoholic and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related. My grandfather was an alcoholic and he died. That didn’t sit well with me.”

Frank continued that he went to meetings "twice a week” after the stint.

He added: “I don’t think I’ll ever have a drink again because I don't like the feeling anymore and some of the dumb things that I did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXCV8_0hTn5HFX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15skYS_0hTn5HFX00

Frank continued: “I’m feeling really good. Life is good and I’d like to get back into the swing of things. I wish I had done it five years ago, I would have been a different person.

“It was the best thing for me and I wish I had done it sooner or I wouldn’t be in the position that I am right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWSCS_0hTn5HFX00
Robbie appeared on Saturday's episode Credit: A&E
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqXcV_0hTn5HFX00
Mike and fired star Frank are currently feuding Credit: Zachary Maxwell Stertz/History

