ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

How to Do Barbie Makeup In 2022 & Boost Your Mood With Pink (Not Plastic)

By Theresa Massony
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Anyone who has been to a ’90s theme party knows the Barbiecore makeup trend of 2022 isn’t new, but it has certainly evolved. As most do, this trend has seen new life among TikTok beauty gurus and other makeup aficionados demonstrating how to do Barbie makeup in a modern era. Predictable washes of baby pink have been replaced by muted makeup looks and graphic liner moments that still capture the fun-loving essence of Barbiecore.

Opposite the makeup spectrum from the “ clean girl aesthetic ,” the Barbiecore aesthetic has clear roots to the hyper-feminine beauty trends of the ‘90s and early 2000s, when hot-pink Barbie Jeeps and Dream Houses were social currency and Elle Woods’ pink leather co-ord set was on every mood board. Both the beauty and fashion industries are in the midst of a ‘90s and 2000s renaissance , but the release of early photos from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie —to premiere in July 2023—set the internet aflame with mostly one wish: We all want to feel as happy and carefree as Margot Robbie does against a backdrop of pink everything .

Loud, hot-pink eyeshadow doesn’t sit on your face unnoticed, nor do glowing arcs of pink blush tracing your cheekbones. Just as others take notice when you enter a room like this—Barbiecore makeup fully activated—your own mindset can shift, too. While you obviously look different, you feel different. This much is true for celebrity makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran , who beams from my computer screen as we chat via Zoom about the rapid surge in popularity of bright, exaggerated, and largely pink makeup , fashion, and decor—dubbed “Barbiecore.”

“I had something different on, and I was like, ‘I’m not feeling the vibe,’” she tells me. “And now, I want to be on camera because I feel confident.”

On camera, Jaikaran, too, is Barbiecore personified, but with a fresh twist. She wears a hot-pink, sleeveless blazer, complemented by a full face of Mary Kay makeup. From pink Cadillacs to lip colors, Mary Kay is both synonymous with the color pink, and a trusted staple in makeup kits during the ‘90s and early aughts that’s evolved into the age of TikTok. Jaikaran created her eye makeup look using Mary Kay’s Warm Hues Eyeshadow Palette ($39), a six-pan collection of matte and shimmer finishes. She says she reaches for this palette often for its versatility across skin tones and across makeup styles.

“You can get your everyday looks in, but you can also play around with other [bolder] colors, like ‘Purple Vibes’ or “Sienna Skies,’” she says. “You don’t always have to do the traditional [eyeshadow] placements. For me, I did my bright pop of color on the inner corner with a fluffy eyeshadow blending brush.”

Combined with deep pink blush and pearlescent lip gloss, Jaikaran’s eye look—overall neutral save for the shimmering pink radiating from her inner corner — isn’t as much a severe grab-bag of pink hues as it is a dimensional gradient that’s equal parts fun and wearable. There’s nothing wrong with the former, but Jaikaran’s more subdued Barbiecore makeup is certainly easier and more accessible for those of us who need to dip our toes into the trend before being fully baptized in the church of Barbie.

Trying Barbiecore makeup IRL is just as fun as it looks.

My own makeup preferences range from “ barely there ” to “ face-planted on a pile of glitter “ . I’m not scared of loading up on color, but I do appreciate a trend with range. So, I tested Barbiecore’s versatility, first taking a cue from Jaikaran with a subtle Barbiecore makeup look and eventually transforming that look into something more… extra.

Following my typical light foundation routine using Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation ($44), I whipped out my own Mary Kay Warm Hues Eyeshadow Palette and basked in the reflective glow of the shimmer shades before blending “Sienna Skies” into my crease with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Next, I took a smaller, slightly more dense eyeshadow brush and softly swirled “Purple Vibes” into my inner corner, focusing on diffusing the outer edges into a soft gradient.

To make the shade appear a bit lighter and pinker on my skin tone, I layered on a touch of “Peach Daydream” and “Golden Possibilities” with my finger. I smudged a mix of “Dream Big Brown” and “Purple Vibes” along my upper and lower lash lines, and I lightly filled in my brows with Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely My Brow Pencil ($25). I topped the eye look off with a healthy amount of the TikTok-viral Maybelline Sky High Mascara ($9.48).

To finish my base makeup, I concealed my under-eye area and any redness with the Kosas Revealer Concealer ($28), and I carved out my cheekbones with Charlotte Tilbury’s Glow Cream Bronzer ($56). For a peach-tinted blush look, I buffed out the shade “Sienna Skies” from the Warm Hues palette onto my cheeks and dabbed a touch of Rare Beauty’s Liquid Luminizer Highlight ($22) on the tops of my cheekbones.

After, I dabbed on Pat McGrath’s Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine ($38) in “Boudoir Rosé,” followed by several swipes of the Mary Kay Unlimited Lip Gloss ($16) in “Pink Ballerina,” a favorite of Jaikaran’s. “Every time my friends ask me what I’m wearing, I’m like, ‘Stop sleeping on this lip gloss,’” she says. “It’s really lightweight, it’s not sticky, and it feels super comfortable on the lips.”

With one coat, I can confirm the formula’s ultra-creamy texture is unmatched. But considering I spent the better part of my childhood with an unhealthy attachment to my own Ballerina Barbie, the name alone sold me.

The result was a glowing everyday makeup look that, to me, captured the whimsy at the heart of the Barbiecore trend.

Not long after I finished this look, my extra gene kicked in like clockwork. A chorus of voices whispering “Come on, Barbie, let’s go party” in my head grew louder and louder. Before I knew it, I was flourishing a brush full of SUVA Beauty’s Hydra FX Liner ($16) in neon pink across my eyelid. I frantically layered on more blush, using Makeup By Mario’s Soft Pop Powder Blush ($24) in “Poppy Pink.” I swept on more “Pink Ballerina” until it was practically dripping off my lips. It was a lot, and it was perfect. I looked like the earlier me’s cooler, older sister who’d kill your high school bully with backhanded kindness and buy you alcohol when your parents weren’t looking.

Barbiecore makeup changed me — physically and emotionally.

Both looks are cut from the same cloth. Although different, they utilize color in interesting ways, and they convey a similar sense of cheerfulness and positivity. Clearly, the Barbiecore trend is adaptable. But I didn’t expect just how much these looks would also boost my mood.

“There is definitely a link between doing your makeup and mood. When we think about happiness, we think about things that bring us joy and things that make us feel accomplished,” says Rachel Wien, PsyD, NYC-based psychologist and founder of Milestone CBT . “Doing makeup can bring us joy in the sense of enjoying the act of doing it and, of course, enjoying the results of how we look after doing it. It also can make us feel accomplished in the sense of having done something for ourselves, [exploring] new trends, or getting better at perfecting a certain technique or look.”

To be clear, a bright pink makeup look certainly isn’t a panacea for negative emotions or the laundry list of doom in the headlines. It is, however, an easy way to lift your spirits or express your creativity. Of course, I can experience these and more positive emotions when I’m not wearing makeup, but I’d be lying if I said that, sometimes, covering my face in sparkles and color didn’t make it easier to conjure up feelings of confidence or levity.

I’m not alone in this feeling. Several studies have supported the idea that being creative can make you feel happier . And according to Wien, makeup as a mood-boosting activity really comes down to time spent dedicated to something you enjoy. “This can be true for many people — many who wear bright, fun clothing tend to be more confident in their style choices and themselves overall. If someone enjoys fashion or beauty, playing around with color and trend can lead to excitement and joy.”

Jaikaran, on the other hand, thinks people just want to have fun—something naturally embedded in the Barbiecore trend. “Before, [the overall approach to makeup] was like, ‘Well, you have to do this and you have to do that,” she says. “And now, people are like, ‘No, I’m going to do it this way, and I’m going to have fun with it.’”

I tried my hand at Barbiecore makeup after several months of wearing little to no makeup. If I’m being honest, mustering up the energy to apply a full, colorful makeup look felt futile, given the ceaseless cycle of terrible current event after terrible current event . But finally taking the time to sit down and play with color felt like I was returning home as the prodigal son. If only for the couple hours I spent with myself, swiping and blending and painting, I felt calm and focused. Looking in the mirror after I finished, I felt like me again, the girl who throws any color on her face with reckless abandon and loves it. I felt ready to do all the things and make all the plans and throw my head back laughing at things that aren’t even that funny. In the spirit of Barbie, I felt like I could be anything. I won’t be letting that feeling go anytime soon.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Katie Holmes Swears By This $32 Lip Gloss That Shoppers Say ‘Offers Mega-Watt Shine’ & ‘Rich Pigmentation’

I remember seeing Katie Holmes’ name and face plastered on every magazine at the grocery store checkout. Though I wasn’t fully aware of who she was back then when I was a little girl, I never thought I’d be sitting here over a decade later writing about how much I love her style. She’s been showing up in my feeds in trendy outfits that I could never pull off in a million years. Her fashion sense is chic, clean and above all else, effortless—and the same can be said of her makeup. If I were to make a mood board for...
StyleCaster

ColourPop Just Launched Its First-Ever Hair Products Because Pink Is Still the Shade of the Season

What do Megan Fox, Hilary Duff, Faith Hill, Joey King and Jennifer Lopez have in common? They’ve all experimented with pink hair, Fox most recently. It was a huge trend during the pandemic lockdowns and continues to be a fave of celebrities wanting to switch it up — temporarily. That’s probably why ColourPop is getting into hair for the first time with The Mane Event, a collection of semi-permanent hair tints, color conditioners and hair clips at super affordable prices. Of course, there’s more than pink to choose from. In fact, there are six shades: Raspberry, Peach, Silver, Turquoise, Violet and...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
SAVANNAH, GA
StyleCaster

The Murad Wrinkle-Smoother That Mimics Botox Is on Major Discount—But Not For Long

I’m kind of greedy when it comes to my beauty products. I want some type of instant gratification but also long-term benefits. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to add Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector to your skincare line-up. The peptide and hyaluronic treatment blurs skin better than the TikTok beauty filter—and has some seriously hydrating benefits, too. And it’s on sale during Murad’s friends and family sale for a whopping 20 percent off. Score! Just be sure to enter code FAMILY20 at checkout before the sitewide sale ends on August 29. Like Peter Thomas Roth’s ultra-viral Instant FirmX Eye Tightener, the...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over

A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup Artists#Ulta Beauty#Makeup Kits#Plastic#Tiktok
StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben’s 2nd Wedding Guests Wore All White—Here Are the Famous Guests Who Attended & Where It Was

Wedding bells are ringing…again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding is bigger than ever. The Argo director and the “On the Floor” singer are having a second wedding on the weekend of August 19, 2022, after their spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. Ben and J-Lo have come a long way since they first met and their second wedding made all their dreams come true. The couple first met on the set of Gigil where they both starred in 2001. Bennifer was the ‘It’ couple of the early 2000s and they got engaged for the first time...
StyleCaster

Who Is Johnny From ‘The Bachelorette’? Here’s What Happens With Him & Gabby & the Shocking Twist Ahead

As one of the most mysterious men this season, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Johnny from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it far with Gabby. Johnny is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Olivia Just Responded to Rumors Florence Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Her Dating Harry While Reportedly Still With Jason

Saying her piece. Olivia Wilde responded to Florence Pugh feud rumors after reports she cheated with Harry Styles on Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Styles started dating publicly in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling—which Wilde directed and Styles starred in—in 2020. The relationship came two months after news broke that Wilde and Sudeiks, who started dating in 2011 and share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5—had split after 10 years together. A source told Page Six in July 2022 that Pugh—who stars with Styles in Don’t Worry Darling—was “uncomfortable” with how Wilde and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Because They’re Finally Getting What They Want

Time to hunker down and get organized, because the sun is officially entering Virgo! Also—not that there’s ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology—what are the odds that Virgo season starts around the same time as the hustle and bustle of going back to school? If you’re wondering who the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 22 to 28 are, it comes as no surprise that they happen to be earth signs. There’s a seasonal shift at play this week, so be sure to pay attention to synchronicities! If you want to get to the...
StyleCaster

Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)

It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

I Partied With Kylie Jenner & Spotted Her Cute New Bangs IRL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Wednesday night was the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles, a pale pink wonderland in an Ulta Beauty parking lot in the Brentwood neighborhood. I stopped by to see Kylie Jenner and play with all the new products, not expecting to get up close and personal with Jenner’s chic new bangs — and her entire family. All the sisters came out to support, as well as Kris and even Stormi.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Here’s Where A-Rod Was During J-Lo & Ben’s Wedding & What He Thinks of Them Getting Married

After their publicized breakup last year, many fans are asking: where was Alex Rodriguez during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?  Well, A-Rod was working out, as usual. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Yankees baseball player was seen at UFC Gym in Miami during the weekend of J-Lo and Ben’s nuptials. “He was very cool, inviting and easygoing,” LJ Smooth said who spotted him at the gym. “He was working out at the gym at the time and I saw him and walked up to him.” J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Sylvester Stallone’s Ex-Wife Just Accused Him of Mishandling Marital Assets Before Their Divorce—Why They Split

Since their breakup, fans have had questions over why Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin divorced and the real reason for their split. Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone after 25 years of marriage at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on August 19, 2022. The former couple, who married in 1997 after nine years of dating, share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone also shares a son named Seargeoh with his first wife, Sasha Czack, whom he was married to 1974 to 1985. He also had a son named Sage, who died in 2012. He shared...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

Jennifer Lopez Wore The $65 Sunglasses That You’ve Seen All Over ‘Love Island’

It’s common knowledge that Jennifer Lopez is the queen of sunglasses. You’ll find her wearing chic shades in almost every paparazzi shot. I’d honestly pay money to have a peek at her collection, but for now, we’ll make do with what we know to be some of her fave pairs. Besides several styles by Otra Eyewear, J.Lo has been rocking Quay Australia.  If you thought J.Lo and Love Island have absolutely nothing to do with each other, think again. The singer and actress recently donned the Chain Reaction sunnies from the Quay x Love Island collection, while headed to her dance...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Tom Brady Just Responded to Rumors He Was Filming ‘The Masked Singer’ During His Break From Buccaneers

After an eleven-day break from training, fans are asking: was Tom Brady on The Masked Singer? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player spurred rumors after it was announced that he was not going to attend training or the first two games of the pre-season on August 11, 2022. On August 11, 2022, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced Brady’s break. “Tom has been excused today. He’ll be taking—he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee,” he said referring to the second preseason game on August 20, “He’s going to deal with some personal things.” After the announcement, many fans speculated what was wrong with...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy