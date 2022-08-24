ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Harris
getnews.info

Dementia (Memory Loss) – How to Prevent and Improve Treatment

Dementia (memory loss) or loss of cognitive skills has become a major health concern for older individuals. The book Dementia (Memory Loss) by Kedar N Prasad briefly describes the risk factors of dementia which include advancing age, exposure to toxic environmental agents, poor diet and lifestyle, survivors Covid-19 infection, and family history. Despite valuable current recommendation for improving diet and lifestyle, and avoiding toxic environmental agents, the prevalence of memory loss is increasing.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy