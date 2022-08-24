Read full article on original website
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
spotonillinois.com
Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17
Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
FOX2now.com
Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend
St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's
Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020), the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine. Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page today, along with...
FOX2now.com
Oooh oooh Jackie Blue! Supe Granda talks about his 50-year career with Ozark Mountain Daredevils
ST. LOUIS – Supe Granda, a long-time rockin’ roller with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils stops by to talk about his 50-year career with the band. Supe grew up here in St. Louis and at the end of the 1960s, he went to Springfield, Missouri where he and other musicians would form the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Supe loves his family and says the greatest thrill was delivering his own children.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Woman To Become First-Ever Veterinarian For Belleville Area Humane Society
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt. For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary. Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she...
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
The Merchants Bridge is undergoing reconstruction
The Merchants Bridge is in the process of being reconstructed as the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) plans to increase rail traffic through St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Marquette at CM Play of the Game 8-26-22
The Explorers travel to Bethalto to take on the Eagles. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
ehstigertimesonline.com
Poke Munch Establishes Itself as a Popular New Eatery
Edwardsville has been expanding its diversity of food options with new developments in the last few years. Poke Munch is one that has been talked about quite a lot lately, with its grand opening taking place on July 16, 2022. Poke Munch is a Hawaiian-based restaurant that presents healthy meals,...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV
Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Final truss going up on new Merchants Bridge
ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, crews worked to lift the final truss of the Merchants Bridge into place over the Mississippi River. It's one of the last pieces of the years-long construction puzzle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime project to rebuild a Mississippi River bridge," Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis...
edglentoday.com
Civic Memorial High School Halftime Performance 8-26-22
The Eagle Band performed at halftime during their matchup against Marquette. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
