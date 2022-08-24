Jesus Walks Launches the Blood of Jesus Sneakers and 2023 By Faith Designer Collection to Help Combat Food Insecurity in Memphis, Tennessee

Read full article on original website
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
Orange Doritos logo lights up Memphis Pyramid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river. It was the Doritos logo. According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a […]
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
Meet the CME Church’s new first district presiding bishop
Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr. comes to Memphis and the CME Church’s First Episcopal District at a pivotal time in politics and in history. “I have come here knowing who Memphis is and what Memphis means,” said Thomas. “I come from a family of social activism. My mother was Ms. Minnie Thomas Brown. She had us in mass meetings and marches down there in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Oh, I know what coming to Memphis means.”
Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers. Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus...
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
Southaven woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ has […]
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue. Memphis police said impaired...
‘Freeway Rick’ Ross stops in Memphis to pitch healing qualities of cannabis and ‘social equity’
The latest chapter in the life of “Freeway Rick” Ross’ reflects community activism and work with the cannabis industry. Ross has launched his own brand, offering high-quality cannabis, teaming up with a top-notch manufacturer to produce LA Kingpins. As an author, mentor, speaker and entrepreneur, Ross —...
Hundreds showed up for MPD hiring event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of potential new Memphis Police officers stopped by Saturday’s Memphis Police hiring expo. Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, MPD is able to offer new officers a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance. WREG had a chance to speak to those potential officers. “I actually wasn’t expecting […]
BREAKING NEWS: Harrold building to become VA Clinic
The former E.A. Harrold Elementary will soon be the future home to a Regional Veterans’ Affairs Medical Clinic. The building located at 4943 West Union Road was the home to educating several students from Millington for 99 years. News came down to officials in the Millington Municipal Schools Central Office for the awarding of a contract that approves the renovations of the building.
Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
Black women carry disproportionate amount of student loan debt, study shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some 45 million Americans have student loan debt, but that debt load is not carried evenly, depending on who you are. African American women carry a disproportionate amount of student loan debt. FOX13 found a study that shows just how much of a burden it is....
