Highland Park Bridge ramp in Aspinwall reopens to traffic after lengthy closure

ASPINWALL, Pa. — The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall reopened Wednesday, PennDOT announced.

The ramp had been closed since late March for reconstruction work, bridge rehabilitation, sound wall construction and drainage improvements, according to a press release.

PennDOT said the ramp work is part of a $47.31 million improvement project to address bottlenecks and congested traffic flow on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange. The project started in late 2020 and involves reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and Delafield Avenue.

The project is set to establish two travel lanes in each direction through the interchange and the reconstruction of acceleration and deceleration ramps, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT also said the project includes reconstruction of ramps at the Highland Park Bridge/Freeport Road interchange bridge and wall preservation work, roadway widening, sound barrier installation, and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements.

Highland Park Bridge ramp was expected to reopen around 4 p.m. but a piece of equipment blew a hydraulic line at the ramp, causing it to open around 5:30 p.m. Lane restrictions on Route 28 and long-term ramp closures are expected to continue into late 2023.

