Countless locations across the globe are experiencing something similar this summer — drought conditions. From California to Sweden, local and national governments have had to contend with the impact that a lack of rainfall has had on the region. China is also experiencing drought conditions — and in this case, it’s had a massive impact on the Yangtze River — which has, in turn, affected parts of the country that rely upon the river for hydroelectric power.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 MINUTES AGO