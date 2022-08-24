ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola Join Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Atlas’

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TC8Dt_0hTn3ka400

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu , Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola are joining Jennifer Lopez in Atlas, a sci-fi thriller for Netflix.

Brad Peyton will direct Liu as a villain in the drama about an intelligence analyst who gets stranded on a distant planet and must learn to fight inside a military-grade mech suit in order to survive.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The screenwriter is Aron Eli Coleite, who worked off an original script by Leo Sardarian.

Atlas falls under the creative partnership between Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and Netflix where Lopez, producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and longtime manager Benny Medina will produce a slate of films, TV series, scripted and unscripted content, with a focus on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

The producer credits on Atlas are shared by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Lopez, Goldsmith-Thomas, and Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films. Mike McGrath is executive producing.

Liu is best known as Marvel superhero Shang-Chi. The Marvel Studios/Disney feature grossed $432 million at the global box office, one of the highest-grossing films of the pandemic.

The actor had already gained a following thanks to his work in the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience . He has two movies in the can, including romance One True Loves , where he stars opposite Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, and Lionsgate’s canine drama Arthur the King, with Mark Wahlberg. Liu is repped by CAA and Authentic.

This is Us star Brown is also to topline Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul , which hits theaters and the Peacock streaming service on Sept 2. Brown is repped by CAA and JWS Entertainment.

Deadline was the first to report.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Hamm Can’t Catch a Break in First Trailer for ‘Confess, Fletch’

Jon Hamm’s version of Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher might not be in the mood for a steak sandwich or a steak sandwich, but he does have a continued knack for botching criminal investigations. The first trailer for Confess, Fletch revives the title character that was created by author Gregory Mcdonald in a series of novels and became part of 1980s pop culture lore with the Chevy Chase-starring Fletch (1985) and its sequel four years later. The new Miramax film will be released theatrically, digitally and on-demand Sept. 16.More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Driver, Greta Gerwig Face Disaster in Teaser for Noah...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Halloween Ends’ Going Day-and-Date to Theaters, Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal is sending Halloween Ends day-and-date to theaters and to its streaming service, Peacock. The previous film in the series, 2021’s Halloween Kills, also debuted the same day on Peacock. The film launches Oct. 14, and it will be available to stream to those who have a paid subscription to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. The free, ad-supported version will not carry the film. It remains to be seen how cinema owners — who historically don’t like to play a film that’s also available in the home — will react. During the height of the pandemic, attitudes...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Brad Peyton
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Benny Medina
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ne Tsunami#Sci Fi#Film Star#Flexing Comedic Chops#Nuyorican Productions#Berlanti Schechter Films#Marvel#The Marvel Studios Disney
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now

Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hamilton’ Producers Donating Damages From Texas Church’s Unauthorized Performance to South Texas Equality Project

Just a day after the Texas Church that produced multiple unauthorized performances of an altered version of Hamilton stated it would pay damages, the show’s producers have announced plans to donate those funds. “Hamilton will be donating all damages paid by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church to the South Texas Equality Project,” the production said in a statement. STEP is a coalition of organizations in the state that focus on advocacy, education and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Rio Grande Valley. More from The Hollywood ReporterTexas Church Issues Apology Over Unauthorized 'Hamilton' Shows, Confirms It Did Not Receive...
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek’ Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive)

Filmmaker Matt Shakman is no longer boldly going into the Star Trek galaxy. Shakman, who was set to helm a Trek movie for Paramount, has dropped out due to scheduling issues as he is jumping to Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios. The movie was a top priority at the Melrose Avenue-based studio and was dated for a Dec. 22, 2023 release. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Trek' Legend Nichelle Nichols' Ashes Will Be Sent to Deep SpaceJack Quaid Talks 'Star Trek,' 'The Boys' Fan Culture -- And Voicing SupermanArtist From 2014 'Ninja Turtles' Film Reflects on "Devastating" Criticism of Characters' Looks...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)

This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the moving of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods revealed the shifting sands under the newly acquired studio. Amid all the bustle this week on the Burbank lot, one could have easily missed a pair of figures walking around the offices and heading to a meeting of the highest order. But that’s what Ezra Miller, the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy