Joe Crede had a wake up call in the major leagues

When NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien asked Joe Crede about his unresponsiveness during interviews at the beginning of his career, he answered candidly. "Not many people want to talk when they're hitting .220 and .230." Crede said. Crede's career didn't begin the way he wanted, he admitted on NBC Sports...
Sox’ Davis Martin pulled in 3rd inning of 10-5 loss to Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Saturday night. Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64. Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets' three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.
Joe Kelly leaves Saturday's game with 'bruised right knee'

Joe Kelly left Saturday's White Sox game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a "bruised right knee," according to the team. He is considered "day-to-day" after his X-rays came back negative. Kelly came in to relieve Jose Ruiz in the top of the ninth inning during Saturday's game against the Arizona...
Diamondbacks ease past White Sox 7-2

Josh Rojas hit a three-run double and Emmanual Rivera had a two-run homer in a six-run inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Friday night. Chicago product Alek Thomas hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Christian Walker to start Arizona's frenetic second inning. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto (6-6) walked Geraldo Perdomo to load the bases, and Rojas followed with his 20th double of the year. Four pitches later, Rivera hit his 11th home run of the season to make it 6-0.
Which NFL division has the most Super Bowl titles?

With the preseason winding down and the 2022-23 NFL regular season swiftly approaching, fans have begun to turn their attention to which team will win this season’s Super Bowl and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. While the Super Bowl is the ultimate battle between two final NFL teams, earlier...
Sox, Orioles play rubber match for needed win

The Baltimore Orioles and visiting Chicago White Sox will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday, with both teams locked in a tight postseason race. The Orioles, who followed a 5-3 win on Tuesday with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, have won three of their past five games in their pursuit of a wild-card berth. The trail the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the last AL playoff spot.
White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
