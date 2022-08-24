Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Saturday night. Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64. Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets' three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO