Happ makes MLB history with 1st-of-its-kind multi-HR game
Ian Happ powered the Cubs — literally — to a series-opening win over the Brewers Friday night in Milwaukee. And once the dust settled after the Cubs' 4-3 10-inning win, Happ had pulled off MLB history. Happ hit a pair of two-run home runs, which turned out to...
Orioles shoot for road sweep of Astros
The Baltimore Orioles have one rested bullpen. One night after Baltimore rookie Kyle Bradish worked eight-plus innings, Orioles right-hander Dean
Adam Engel drops series-sealing catch against Orioles
A costly error allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take Thursday's game and the series away from the White Sox. After Liam Hendriks got Kyle Stowers at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, he pitched him a fastball. Stowers cranked a high fly ball down the left field...
Crede on the importance of Podsednik to the White Sox
Former Sox third baseman Joe Crede joined Chuck Garfien and Scott Podsednik on White Sox Pregame Live where, among other things, they looked back on his time on the South Side including some of his old teammates. Podsednik, the team’s leadoff hitter, played an integral role at the top of...
Joe Crede had a wake up call in the major leagues
When NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien asked Joe Crede about his unresponsiveness during interviews at the beginning of his career, he answered candidly. "Not many people want to talk when they're hitting .220 and .230." Crede said. Crede's career didn't begin the way he wanted, he admitted on NBC Sports...
Rams star Aaron Donald swings helmet at Bengals during brawl
The second day of joint practices between last year's Super Bowl teams ended with an ugly brawl on Thursday. At the center of the melee was Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who repeatedly swung a helmet at members of the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the last in...
Joe Crede talks what made the 2005 White Sox a championship team
Joe Crede is a White Sox icon. Amongst him, other legendary South siders made the 2005 White Sox a championship team. Mark Buehrle, Scott Podsednik, Paul Konerko, A.J Pierzynski, and Jermaine Dye made up the core talent of the World Series winning team. But, the intangibles of the locker room...
Sox’ Davis Martin pulled in 3rd inning of 10-5 loss to Diamondbacks
Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Saturday night. Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64. Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets' three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.
Orioles walk off White Sox in 11th after tying game in 9th
Kyle Stowers hit his first major league homer to tie the game with Baltimore down to its last strike, and the Orioles went on to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in 11 innings Thursday night. Anthony Santander won it with an RBI single, but it was Stowers...
Joe Kelly leaves Saturday's game with 'bruised right knee'
Joe Kelly left Saturday's White Sox game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a "bruised right knee," according to the team. He is considered "day-to-day" after his X-rays came back negative. Kelly came in to relieve Jose Ruiz in the top of the ninth inning during Saturday's game against the Arizona...
Wrigley visit chance for Cubs’ Horton, Ferris to daydream
Hours before Thursday’s game against the Cardinals, Cade Horton and Jackson Ferris stood in front of lockers in the Cubs clubhouse putting on a jersey and cap. A few lockers away stood Christopher Morel, and Keegan Thompson walked by to head down the clubhouse tunnel. No, Horton and Ferris...
Crede on missing Podsednik's walk-off World Series home run
The 2005 White Sox are fondly remembered for bringing a World Series title to the city of Chicago. During their historic run in that postseason, one of the highlights was Scott Podsednik hitting a walk-off home run in Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former White...
Liam Hendriks loses out on 20th straight save, misses franchise record
Liam Hendriks gave up an unusual home run in the ninth-inning. Sadly, it allowed the Baltimore Orioles to tie the game up. Kyle Stowers had never hit a home run in a major league game until Thursday night. After Adam Engel dropped what would have been a game-sealing out in foul territory, Stowers rocked a ball into right-center field.
Hoyer: 3-4 Cubs to miss Toronto series due to vaccine rule
Team president Jed Hoyer said 3-4 Cubs players likely will miss next week's series in Toronto against the Blue Jays due to Canada’s vaccine mandate. The Canadian government requires travelers to be vaccinated to enter the country. Hoyer said the Cubs will announce who those players are during this...
Former Bears OC predicts unsubstantial career for Justin Fields
Justin Fields is young, unproven and faces a long road to development. Going into his second season, he faces plenty of questions. How good is he now? Can he become the long-term solution at quarterback?. Those are questions he plans to answer as soon as this season, hoping to prove...
Diamondbacks ease past White Sox 7-2
Josh Rojas hit a three-run double and Emmanual Rivera had a two-run homer in a six-run inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Friday night. Chicago product Alek Thomas hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Christian Walker to start Arizona's frenetic second inning. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto (6-6) walked Geraldo Perdomo to load the bases, and Rojas followed with his 20th double of the year. Four pitches later, Rivera hit his 11th home run of the season to make it 6-0.
Which NFL division has the most Super Bowl titles?
With the preseason winding down and the 2022-23 NFL regular season swiftly approaching, fans have begun to turn their attention to which team will win this season’s Super Bowl and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. While the Super Bowl is the ultimate battle between two final NFL teams, earlier...
Sox, Orioles play rubber match for needed win
The Baltimore Orioles and visiting Chicago White Sox will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday, with both teams locked in a tight postseason race. The Orioles, who followed a 5-3 win on Tuesday with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, have won three of their past five games in their pursuit of a wild-card berth. The trail the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the last AL playoff spot.
White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Mets retire Willie Mays' No. 24 during Old Timers' Day surprise
When Willie Mays joined the New York Mets in 1972, his arrival came with a promise. Joan Payson, then the owner of the Mets, told Mays his number would be retired by the organization after his career ended. “Sadly, Mrs. Payson died before she could make good on her promise,"...
