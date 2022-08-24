Artemis I mission to the Moon is a “go” for launch as planned for 29 August, Nasa announced on Monday.The space agency announced that teams are proceeding toward a two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 AM EDT Monday, 29 August from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which could see its first launch of a massive Moonrocket since 1973.“We are a go for launch,” Nasa associate administrator Bob Cabana said at a press briefing.The uncrewed test flight is slated as being necessary first steps before eventually getting human space boots back on the Moon.Artemis I is the first test...

