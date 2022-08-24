Read full article on original website
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Drought Makes Underwater Statues Near Chongqing Visible
Countless locations across the globe are experiencing something similar this summer — drought conditions. From California to Sweden, local and national governments have had to contend with the impact that a lack of rainfall has had on the region. China is also experiencing drought conditions — and in this case, it’s had a massive impact on the Yangtze River — which has, in turn, affected parts of the country that rely upon the river for hydroelectric power.
Artemis launch - live: Nasa says mission ‘go for launch’
Artemis I mission to the Moon is a “go” for launch as planned for 29 August, Nasa announced on Monday.The space agency announced that teams are proceeding toward a two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 AM EDT Monday, 29 August from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which could see its first launch of a massive Moonrocket since 1973.“We are a go for launch,” Nasa associate administrator Bob Cabana said at a press briefing.The uncrewed test flight is slated as being necessary first steps before eventually getting human space boots back on the Moon.Artemis I is the first test...
