Columbus teachers strike: What happens before students return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and its teacher’s union are poised to adopt a new labor contract in the coming days. After nearly 14 hours of negotiating, the Board of Education and Columbus Education Association reached a preliminary agreement in the early hours of Thursday, ending a three-day strike that culminated from 23 […]
Ohio Teachers End Strike, Reach Agreement
'We are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders.'
Columbus parents concerned about ‘what’s next’ for children following strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Though Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement, families tell 10TV the strike has been tough. Some families are now turning to alternative forms of education. One of those parents is Beritt Mann, a Columbus parent and an advocate for...
WSYX ABC6
Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
New OSU program piloting this fall aims to provide debt free degree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the Fall 2022 semester is in full swing, NBC4 sat down with The Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson to discuss the debt-free degree program the university is piloting this fall. The Scarlet and Gray Advantage Program was announced by OSU last November. This fall, it is piloting the […]
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
WSYX ABC6
Livingston Elementary mom leaves job, stays home with kids during CCS strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bianca Griffin's three children, Ka’Niyah, Ka’Nijah and Kendrick are three of the more than 45,000 other Columbus City School students who were not able to go back to school in person on Wednesday. Griffin said she's now forced to stay home with her...
ccsoh.us
Superintendent's Message to Families - August 24, 2022
Today was the first day of the school year, and for many of us, it was not ideal. Even so, I was glad to have the opportunity to speak with students and families at several of our meal sites as they picked up grab-and-go meals and Chromebooks. Many of our students also utilized the city’s Student Support Centers for a safe space to connect to the internet, and we are grateful to our community partners for stepping in to help.
Former Columbus-Area School Superintendent Accused Of Kidnapping
The man was placed on administrative leave in 2017 following a drug arrest.
13abc.com
$1000 grants available for students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 26-28
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From music festivals to the Columbus Fiery Foods Fest, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Westerville Fourth Friday Festival: Aug. 26 On the fourth Friday of each month, Westerville welcomes guests for live entertainment, vendors, shopping, and more. Uptown Westerville. Details. 6 p.m. Groovy Monster’s Summer […]
WYTV.com
$1M house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted...
Parishioners hope to keep longtime Columbus church open
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since 1902, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church has been a beacon of light, faith, and hope, perched at the corner of East 5th and North Cassady avenues in Columbus. But a restructuring plan by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus could change that. St. Thomas is...
Columbus man sentenced to 10+ years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
Fiery Foods Festival returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival returns to downtown Saturday and Sunday, with over 40 vendors bringing the heat. Starting 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, the festival will take over the Main Street Bridge with some of the spiciest vendors from central Ohio. Festival goers can expect Spice Pepper Enterprises, Dr. […]
Gov. Mike DeWine announces new funding round for local jails
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio state government is offering $51 million in new grants for local governments to build new jails or modernize old ones, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The funding, set aside in the $3.5 billion state capital budget bill that lawmakers passed in June, is the second...
wosu.org
Lessons learned from the universal free school meals program
Thanks to a pandemic program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over the past two years about 90% of schools were able to serve free meals to all students regardless of income. But that came to an end this summer. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher we are taking...
$1 million house-stealing scam targets Gahanna couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
