Where did Hopkins land on NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list?

NFL Network has been gradually releasing the players featured in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list, which is voted on by NFL players.

This past weekend, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was revealed among the players ranked from No. 50 to No. 21. The former Clemson star came in at No. 37 in the countdown.

Hopkins was ranked as the No. 8 player on the same list the past two years.

Hopkins played only 10 games last season due to a hamstring injury and then a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in Week 14 in December, and he will have to sit out the first six games of this season as he serves a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

However, Hopkins had missed a total of just two games in the first eight years of his NFL career prior to last season. He finished the 2021 season with career lows in catches (42) and receiving yards (572), but still led the Cardinals with a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

A five-time Pro Bowl (2015; 2017-20) and four-time All-Pro selection, Hopkins was named a first-team All-Pro in three straight seasons (2017-19) and a second-team All-Pro in 2020 in his first season with Arizona.

Hopkins has surpassed 100 receptions four times in his career, has six seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, three seasons with 10-plus touchdowns and has posted 100-plus receiving yards in a game 37 times in the regular season.

One of four players in NFL history (Torry Holt, Marvin Harrison, Antonio Brown) to record 750-plus receptions, 10,500-plus receiving yards and 65-plus TDs in his first nine seasons, Hopkins ranks first in receptions (789), second in receiving yards (10,581) and fourth in touchdown receptions (68) since entering the NFL in 2013.

Nos. 20-1 in the Top 100 Players of 2022 countdown will be unveiled Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Thus far, Hopkins is the only former Tiger to appear in the Top 100 Players of 2022. You can view the list of players ranked from Nos. 100-21 here .

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images