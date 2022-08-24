ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Cousins isn't the only quarterback sitting out this preseason

With a new system being put into place by head coach Kevin O’Connell, the question remains as to whether or not starting quarterback Kirk Cousins should play this preseason. According to Warren Sharp, Cousins is one of many starting quarterbacks that haven’t taken a snap this preseason.

Sharp listed off 14 different starters that hadn’t taken a snap this preseason with four of them, including Cousins, who missed at least one game due to injuries.

The positive aspect for the Minnesota Vikings is that Cousins has both worked in the wide zone system for most of his career and also had O’Connell as his quarterbacks coach back in 2017.

The other benefit is that the joint practices arguably offer more to the starters than preseason games and Cousins was a full participant after a short bout with COVID-19.

It isn’t a concern that Cousins hasn’t taken a snap in the preseason. He’s ready for the Packers.

