3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina Andras
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque
Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Petfinder.
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
Albuquerque city councilor competes in bladesmith reality show
An Albuquerque city councilor is getting national attention after taking up a hobby that turned into a thriving business.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Albuquerque city leaders address concerns over growing homelessness
It appears the City of Albuquerque is having a hard time tackling homeless camps, even more so after the closure of Coronado park. In a virtual city town hall meeting, Director of Solid Waste Management Matthew Whelan said the department is experiencing a shortage of workers.
New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
KRQE News 13
Muggy start, storms push south Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
kanw.com
Highway double take: Albuquerque sign spelled without 'R'
ALBUQUERQUE, N,M. (AP) — It made drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico do double takes. A newly upgraded state Department of Transportation sign erected last week that pointed drivers toward Albuquerque misspelled the city's name, losing the "R." People called and emailed the department to...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man indicted for helping terrorist organization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in federal custody for trying to set up an ISIS training center in the city, and recruiting others to help plan and carry out terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas. Herman Wilson is accused of trying to open a mosque here in Albuquerque, that would act as a training center and a ‘safe haven’ for ISIS, those planning to fight for the terrorist organization.
How did the pandemic change traffic patterns in Albuquerque?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the lifting of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, Albuquerque drivers returned to the roads, new data from the Mid-Region Council of Governments shows. But some intersections have more traffic than before the pandemic, while others have less traffic. So, what’s behind this? The Mid-Region Council of Governments (MRCOG) keeps tabs on traffic […]
16 arrested by Albuquerque police in plan to target shoplifters
Attorney General Balderas said he is pleased with the APD's operation because it will make Albuquerque safer.
Albuquerque officials give peek of to-be homeless assistance center
The city opened up the doors to the Gateway Center to give KRQE a peak at what's to come.
Albuquerque-owned gunshot detection system showing up in more schools across the U.S.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Warning sirens are what you hear when a gunshot has been detected inside a school building. It’s all coming from a special security system created by an Albuquerque company called Eagl Technology to protect people from an active shooter. This unique indoor and outdoor gunshot detection system is in almost 80 schools across […]
I-40 reconstruction project moves west to stretch between Coors & Unser
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 29 the road construction project on I-40 through Albuquerque is moving on to its next phase. As crews wrap up the stretch east of Coors, they are moving west to the part of the freeway between Coors and Unser. That means reduced lanes. Also starting Monday, the westbound offramp at […]
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Albuquerque to Denver
The journey from Albuquerque to Denver only takes through the iconic sights of Colorado and New Mexico and spans the deserts of the southwest and the Rocky Mountains - some of America's most majestic landscapes. The 570-mile road trip from Albuquerque to Denver takes 11 hours to drive through Santa...
Man commits suicide in ICE custody in Torrance County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Brazilian man committed suicide while in the custody of ICE at the Torrance County Detention Center. This is according to the ACLU of New Mexico. They say Kesley Vial was detained and awaiting deportation. The ACLU claims his death is the result of abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE. Back in […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say
Authorities said they are still looking into the matter, and the area's access is limited due to the investigation.
