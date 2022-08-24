Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville
The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
wkdzradio.com
hooks’ Mural Unveiled In Downtown Hopkinsville
Gwenda Motley likes to point out that her older sister, Gloria Jean Watkins, was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Now, the author, feminist and intellectual better known as “bell hooks” will forever be painted and praised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Saturday morning, locals and dignitaries alike gathered along...
wkdzradio.com
Adams Reappointed To Juvenile Justice Council
Governor Andy Beshear has reappointed John Lindsey Adams, of Hopkinsville, to the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council. A district judge for the Commonwealth, Adams will serve out another term that expires August 1, 2024. He was reappointed alongside Henderson County Attorney Steven Gold, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward and Jefferson County...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
wkdzradio.com
Rev. Curtis Melton, 92, of Madisonville
Funeral services for 92-year old Reverend Curtis Melton, of Madisonville, will be Sunday afternoon, August 28, at 2:00 at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at noon Sunday, August 28. He is survived his children, Janie Melton Polley...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Ambulances ‘Best They’ve Ever Been’
In a Thursday afternoon update to his board, Trigg County Hospital CEO John Sumner gave a resounding endorsement of the facility’s ambulance fleet — noting it’s “the best it’s ever been.”. Indeed, the hospital’s newest model has only 2,400 miles on it, while a second...
wkdzradio.com
Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz
Graveside services for Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz, will be at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home from noon until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Mother: Destiny Hanshew, of Cadiz;. Father: Bryan Kelly, of Cadiz;. Maternal grandfather: William Pilkington (Tara...
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
whopam.com
MANPOWER is hiring!!!
Looking for a job? Manpower is hiring for a variety of positions at multiple factories! Visit them today….apply and start your new job this week!. With new job opportunities each week, Manpower is guaranteed to find the right job just for you!. Visit Manpower at 2817 Ft Campbell Blvd...
Montgomery County home destroyed in fire
Montgomery County Fire Service reported crews were called to the home on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community around 4:30 a.m.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Madison Street. Scott Beaubien, spokesman for Clarksville Police Department stated that a motorcycle crashed with a car near Village Way at around [..]
wpsdlocal6.com
Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater
PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
wkdzradio.com
Think Cute Kids Cuts Ribbon In Cadiz
Opened earlier in June at 54 Main Street in Cadiz, Think Cute Kids held its ribbon cutting Friday afternoon alongside the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce. Returning home with her husband following the COVID-19 pandemic, owner/operator Angela Walker said she just wanted to create a place families could shop locally for children’s apparel.
wkdzradio.com
Additional Superloads To Move Along I-24 In The Region
Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
