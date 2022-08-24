ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
Yardbarker

Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day

Colon will join upwards of 60 former Mets tomorrow in the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994. Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016, making the All-Star team in his final season in Queens. Colon's last campaign with the Mets also saw him crank the first home run of his career, which came at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
FanSided

Giancarlo Stanton’s absence further proved Aaron Judge is the AL MVP

Though the New York Yankees necessarily haven’t had the results to show for it, Aaron Judge has done his best to carry the roster over the last month. Shohei Ohtani might be the game’s literal most valuable player because of his ability to excel on both sides of the ball, but take Judge away from the Yankees and there’s no telling where this team would be.
Daniel Vogelbach
Brett Baty
Darin Ruf
Pete Alonso
numberfire.com

Brett Baty sitting for Mets Saturday night

New York Mets infielder Brett Baty is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is being replaced at third base by Eduardo Escobar versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 39 plate appearances this season, Baty has a .171 batting average with a .580...
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
The Associated Press

Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base. Escobar went 0 for 4 in the series opener at Atlanta on Aug. 15 and was scratched from New York’s lineup one day later after working out on the field before batting practice. The 33-year-old Escobar went 2 for 7 with an RBI over two rehab games with High A Brooklyn. He was immediately inserted into New York’s starting lineup Saturday night, batting eighth against Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland.
