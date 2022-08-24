Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Nestor Cortes injury downgrades Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery trade from F to F-
The New York Yankees willingly sacrificed rotation depth down the stretch when they dealt away left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline. At the time, without a corresponding move to add another starting pitcher to Frankie Montas, it seemed like a head-scratcher at best and negligent at worst.
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
Boomer and Gio: Does Brodie Van Wagenen deserve credit for current state of Mets?
A caller suggested that Brodie Van Wagenen deserves credit for where the Mets are today, and Boomer and Gio went through his tenure to decide if that’s true.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day
Colon will join upwards of 60 former Mets tomorrow in the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994. Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016, making the All-Star team in his final season in Queens. Colon's last campaign with the Mets also saw him crank the first home run of his career, which came at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Boomer wants Mets to move in right field wall at Citi Field
Boomer Esiason says the Mets hitters have been getting burned by deep flyouts to right field at home, and wants the wall at Citi Field to be moved in.
Giancarlo Stanton’s absence further proved Aaron Judge is the AL MVP
Though the New York Yankees necessarily haven’t had the results to show for it, Aaron Judge has done his best to carry the roster over the last month. Shohei Ohtani might be the game’s literal most valuable player because of his ability to excel on both sides of the ball, but take Judge away from the Yankees and there’s no telling where this team would be.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Brett Baty sitting for Mets Saturday night
New York Mets infielder Brett Baty is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is being replaced at third base by Eduardo Escobar versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 39 plate appearances this season, Baty has a .171 batting average with a .580...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list
NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base. Escobar went 0 for 4 in the series opener at Atlanta on Aug. 15 and was scratched from New York’s lineup one day later after working out on the field before batting practice. The 33-year-old Escobar went 2 for 7 with an RBI over two rehab games with High A Brooklyn. He was immediately inserted into New York’s starting lineup Saturday night, batting eighth against Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland.
Comments / 0