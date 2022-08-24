Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ this weekend!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday is known as International Dog Day, but if you don’t have a four-legged friend to celebrate it with, you will have an opportunity to adopt a pooch this weekend!. The Laredo Animal Care Services and the Laredo Animal Protective Society will both be taking...
kgns.tv
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s a bittersweet moment as the KGNS team bids farewell to one of its own. Lorena Ibarra has been with KGNS-News and Telemundo Laredo since 2018 and is now moving on to pursue other career opportunities. Lorena has been known to do the weather for...
glasstire.com
Never the Same: Cultivarte’s Transformation of Laredo, Texas
Laredo is always coming, going, and shifting, making the sense of time work differently in this place. What I recall from my first visit to the city, for instance, is that the time of day transforms one’s experience so completely, as though you are transported to a place across the world. A series of shuttered, dry, and beige stucco buildings along downtown turns into a night walk with new friends, which follows the zigzagging Christmas lights across tree branches in January on San Agustin Avenue. Stepping into an evening bar, with no signage and chains across the door handles, puts on a lens of the cinematic and baroque, with dim, smoky lights over shots of Dobel tequila and gin and tonic, accompanied by the gentle, indistinguishable flows of the fast, dissolving rhythm of a local Spanish dialect and English, dotted with occasional waves of laughter.
kgns.tv
Bruni Badgers fall to TMI-Episcopal
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Bruni Badgers opened up their season against TMI- Episcopal. The Badgers fell to the Panther’s after not being able to take advantage of some nice plays from their defense. For more headlines. click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Somewhat Sunnier beginning Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains very moist. A stalled front nearby will still be a focus for additional scattered showers to form from time to time through Friday. The front will dissipate, and reform into a warm front that will move north through the state on Saturday. This will allow for the atmosphere to dry out a little, bringing sunnier skies and hotter temperatures. There will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere where an isolated shower could still happen on the weekend, but for the most part, sunnier and hotter.
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
kgns.tv
Laredo Utilities Department to start water treatment chlorine conversion
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If your water smells like chlorine in the next several days, the City of Laredo says that it’s part of a regular treatment they will be conducting. The city announced that starting on Saturday and lasting about 30 days, they will use a regular water treatment known as free chlorine conversion.
kgns.tv
Scattered showers across Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Parts of south and east Laredo are already seeing some scattered showers. We can expect these chances of rain to continue to linger in our forecast into Friday and possibly into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s below the 100 degree mark but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium to screen Led Zeppelin show
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fans of the band Led Zeppelin might want to head over to the Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium for some good times. Using the planetarium’s full dome system, computer artists created a variety of immersive scenery and movement, from mood-provoking abstract art to theme-based imagery to visual effects.
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor-trail is found engulfed in flames overnight in south Laredo. The fire happened after midnight at the intersection of Maria Luisa Drive and Bob Bullock Loop which is near the UISD Student Activity Complex. Crews were able to put the fire out without injury. No...
kgns.tv
Gateway City Pride Association celebrates second birthday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Gateway City Pride Association is celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, August 25 and the organization is inviting the public to take part. The organization was formed in 2020 when six Laredoans met for a first board meeting and signed the by-laws of the Gateway City Pride Association, legitimizing this organization as a nonprofit. According to the organization, the motivation to create this nonprofit organization came from “a group of friends who coordinated the first PRIDE Vehicular Parade on June 2020 which was driven by the Supreme Court Rule that employers are prohibited to discriminate based on sexual orientation and/or identity.”
kgns.tv
Litter left by migrant crossings ends up in Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While law enforcement in Laredo continues to see a rise in illegal border crossings, they are also noticing a lot of debris that gets left behind. Much of the trash and clothing that gets left behind eventually makes its way to parks in Laredo, something that is hard to miss by parkgoers like Sergio Rocha.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
CBP recognizes canines on National Dog Day
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They say every dog has his day and truth by told, Friday is National Dog Day!. With their wet noses and puppy dog eyes, it’s impossible not to fall in love with our furry friends. In observance of National Dog Day, hard working canines at...
kgns.tv
Friday Football Fever returns tonight!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your Friday night is about to get heated with Friday Football Fever!. Our sports team will have a full slate of action including an all-Laredo showdown between Martin and LBJ at Shirley Field at the same time United will host San Antonio Warren from the Student Activity Complex.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo offers COVID-19 vaccine card replacements
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID Omicron booster shots might be available soon. The vaccines will be provided by Moderna and Pfizer. For anyone interested in getting one and who doesn’t have their vaccine card, it’s time to start looking for it. While some may have it, others don’t.
kgns.tv
Alexander Eager to Take the Field
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Bulldogs are ready to go on Saturday as they open up the season against SA Holmes!. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
World Trade Bridge traffic congestion
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting traffic congestion on the World Trade Bridge. Officials say the processing system in Mexico has gone down at both commercial bridges. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays as traffic remains at a standstill. Currently traffic along World Trade Bridge...
kgns.tv
Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed
COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down. The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.
kgns.tv
A nightmare on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who live in north Laredo might see some changes on the roads, but with the construction of new roads and bridges comes headaches for those living around the area. Pedro Sanchez is a mechanic who works eight hours and lives in the Mines Road area.
28-Year-Old Man Killed, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a severe tractor-trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured. The motor vehicle accident took place on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of [..]
Comments / 0