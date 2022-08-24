Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Russell Westbrook takes to IG after nemesis Patrick Beverley gets traded to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday as they traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It definitely raised questions about Russell Westbrook and his future though because the two have had serious beef for many years. While Pat Bev already doubled down on his support for Russ...
Cowboys Trade for Denzel Mims? Dallas' Connection with New York Jets WR
Mims is a Texas native and a product of a Baylor football program that the Cowboys scouting department knows very well. (And yes, we were told in 2020 that Dallas scouts liked him.)
WATCH: Jerry Jones calls ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith a 'fraud', closeted Cowboys fan
Everybody knows there’s no love lost between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. He has teased the franchise for years on First Take and enjoyed watching their shortcomings in recent years. During an his appearance on the show today, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired back in a big way.
From Chapel to Cowboys: Did Rookie Markquese Bell Earn Roster Spot?
The free agent safety made one of Dallas' three interceptions in Friday's preseason win over Seattle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
NFL・
Sources: Cowboys High on Jaguars’ Walker Little in Search for Tyron Smith Replacement
Could the Cowboys look to the Jaguars to find their Tyron Smith replacement for the 2022 season?
Cowboys Starting Player Will Miss Game Against Buccaneers in Week 1
It looks like Tampa Bay won't be the only team short-handed along the offensive line in this Week 1 matchup between the Bucs and Cowboys.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys 2nd-round pick Sam Williams one of 3 stars of the game vs Seahawks
The Dallas Cowboys came back from a double-digit deficit to secure a one-point victory over the Seattle Seahawks Friday night, closing their exhibition schedule with a 2-1 record. Nobody, whether it was the young players working for a spot on the roster, the coaching staff, or even starting quarterback Dak Prescott cared it was a preseason game. It was an exciting team victory, and hopefully a propeller into the regular season as well.
Comments / 0