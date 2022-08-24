ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 2nd-round pick Sam Williams one of 3 stars of the game vs Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys came back from a double-digit deficit to secure a one-point victory over the Seattle Seahawks Friday night, closing their exhibition schedule with a 2-1 record. Nobody, whether it was the young players working for a spot on the roster, the coaching staff, or even starting quarterback Dak Prescott cared it was a preseason game. It was an exciting team victory, and hopefully a propeller into the regular season as well.
SEATTLE, WA

