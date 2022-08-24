The Dallas Cowboys came back from a double-digit deficit to secure a one-point victory over the Seattle Seahawks Friday night, closing their exhibition schedule with a 2-1 record. Nobody, whether it was the young players working for a spot on the roster, the coaching staff, or even starting quarterback Dak Prescott cared it was a preseason game. It was an exciting team victory, and hopefully a propeller into the regular season as well.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO