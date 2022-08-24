ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds over 1.8K new cases of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,606,480 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,315 total COVID-19 deaths.
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
agupdate.com

Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Quinton Peterson on the run

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help finding 35-year-old Quinton Peterson, a registered sex offender convicted in 2005 for second-degree sexual assault of a child. There are four open warrants out for Peterson's arrest. U.S. Marshals say he knows authorities are looking for him; still,...
CBS Minnesota

Robin Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud.Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to look into the results of the 2020 election, submitted to mayors and other officials across the state. Vos, the state's most powerful Republican, fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly winning a primary election against a Donald Trump-backed political newcomer.Vos also withdrew subpoenas issued to the Wisconsin Elections...
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Student Loan Holders Could Have Debt Reduced

(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Around half of Wisconsin residents with federal student loan debt could see their balances greatly reduced or wiped clean under President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. On Wednesday, Biden announced his administration plans to cancel up...
UPMATTERS

‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time

(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.

