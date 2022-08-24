Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin adds over 1.8K new cases of COVID-19
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CBS 58
Children's Wisconsin beams with pride as progress is made on new emergency and trauma center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin is celebrating the new emergency department and trauma center that is underway at the hospital. You can see construction taking place with a lot of metal beams, but a very special metal beam was placed on Friday, Aug. 26. This beam was signed by...
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
msn.com
September is upon us. That means Wisconsin hunting seasons begin Thursday with geese, teal and doves.
In keeping with modern tradition, Wisconsin's 2022 hunting seasons will kick off as the calendar turns to September. The early Canada goose, early teal and mourning dove seasons open Thursday, with most other hunting opportunities, including bow deer, ruffed grouse and wild turkey, to start later in the month. The...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
wxpr.org
Many kids will have better access to services as Wisconsin accepts Medicaid for teletherapy
Over one third of children throughout the badger state will now have better access to the therapy they need-- all from a tablet or smartphone. DotCom Therapy, a virtual therapy service provider says it now will be accepting Medicaid to provide behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy services to children. Wisconsin...
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
DNR: Bacterial infection likely cause of local fish die-off
The Wisconsin DNR announced that fish collected during the recent die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris.
agupdate.com
Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin
There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Quinton Peterson on the run
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help finding 35-year-old Quinton Peterson, a registered sex offender convicted in 2005 for second-degree sexual assault of a child. There are four open warrants out for Peterson's arrest. U.S. Marshals say he knows authorities are looking for him; still,...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Drop in Enrollment: Wisconsin schools struggle to recover from pandemic even as COVID-19 cases decline
The COVID-19 pandemic hit public and charter schools hard. And though life in classrooms appears to have returned to normal, data released recently by the Wisconsin Policy Forum reveals schools are struggling to make up for declines in enrollment and graduation rates. That drop has been especially sharp for students...
Robin Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud.Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to look into the results of the 2020 election, submitted to mayors and other officials across the state. Vos, the state's most powerful Republican, fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly winning a primary election against a Donald Trump-backed political newcomer.Vos also withdrew subpoenas issued to the Wisconsin Elections...
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Student Loan Holders Could Have Debt Reduced
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Around half of Wisconsin residents with federal student loan debt could see their balances greatly reduced or wiped clean under President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. On Wednesday, Biden announced his administration plans to cancel up...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
UPMATTERS
Supervisor at a Wisconsin state prison faces charges stemming from relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI)...
UPMATTERS
‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time
(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
