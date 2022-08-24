LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old man faces life-threatening injuries after falling and striking his head against pavement on Tuesday, according to Lincoln Police. The man worked with a crew of subcontractors who were painting fire hydrants just southeast 77th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday afternoon. LPD said the victim rode on a protruding bumper of the crew’s box truck, traveling from one fire hydrant to the next. LPD said witness reported that the victim dropped his phone, stepped off the bumper of the slow-moving truck and lost his balance in the process. He fell to the street and hit his head.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO