Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash at 27th and Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 29-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist, Erik Calhoun, was killed in a Friday night crash that shut down one of the city’s busiest intersections. Calhoun was going east on Cornhusker Highway about 10:15 p.m. and collided with a truck that was going south on 27th Street, police say.
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln child found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD searching for missing autistic child
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic child. According to Lincoln Police, Joshua Beltz has been missing from his home in the area of N. 1st and Belmont since approximately 2:30 p.m. Those close to Beltz say that he tends to hid in the...
1011now.com
House fire in southwest Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Man suffers traumatic injuries after falling from truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old man faces life-threatening injuries after falling and striking his head against pavement on Tuesday, according to Lincoln Police. The man worked with a crew of subcontractors who were painting fire hydrants just southeast 77th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday afternoon. LPD said the victim rode on a protruding bumper of the crew’s box truck, traveling from one fire hydrant to the next. LPD said witness reported that the victim dropped his phone, stepped off the bumper of the slow-moving truck and lost his balance in the process. He fell to the street and hit his head.
klkntv.com
Head-on crash near Osceola leaves one person dead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person is dead after a head-on collision near Osceola. Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, responders were called to a report of an injury crash about 3 miles west of Osceola on Highway 92. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Chevy Suburban crossed...
kmaland.com
Motorcyclist injured in Cass County crash
(Atlantic) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a three-vehicle wreck in Cass County Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera was driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle on Interstate 80 north of Atlantic around 6 a.m. The patrol says Herrera attempted to merge from the shoulder into the outside lane of traffic, when the motorcycle collided with a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by 36-year-old Shayne C. Songer of La Vista, Nebraska.
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
One person dies after head-on collision with semi-truck near Osceola
POLK COUNTY, Neb. — One person died Thursday after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 92 in Nebraska, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Osceola, according to law enforcement. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on...
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
1011now.com
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
klin.com
Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire
A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
KETV.com
Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
kfornow.com
Arrest Made In North Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 11:02 p.m. at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 4411 North 27th Street. Dominic Gomez, 18-years-of-age of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with...
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
York News-Times
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office probes car-train collision
Two people were injured Thursday night in an accident involving a Union Pacific train, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, about 2 1/2 miles west of North Bend. A gray 2022 Nissan...
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits bull on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
Comments / 1