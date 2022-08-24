Read full article on original website
DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits
Exterior view rendering of the 2,500-acre Freedom Park project. Courtesy: Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media. State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Delays in New Fire Truck Delivery Causes Hermon (ME) to Buy a Used Rig to Fill Gap
Because the delivery of a new fire truck was delayed, the Hermon (ME) Fire Department decided to buy a $50,000 used apparatus as a stop gap, according to a report published by the Bangor Daily News. According to the report, the used engine was purchase because the 1996 apparatus in...
Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta
No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
WPFO
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
WMTW
Police: Driver injured, thrown from vehicle in crash with waste removal truck in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A driver was injured when her seatbelt failed, throwing her from her vehicle during a crash in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department and other emergency units were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road around 7:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived they found a...
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon
According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
wgan.com
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
foxbangor.com
Bar Harbor man dies after vehicle malfunctions, hits him
BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man is dead after police say he was run over by his own van. Bar Harbor Police say it happened around 4pm Thursday. They say an emergency response was made to the area of 15 Eagle Lake Rd in Bar Harbor for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.
WMTW
Cobbosseecontee Lake Assoc., Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed team up to combat milfoil
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Milfoil is an invasive plant that spreads fast because it only needs a leaf to root into an infestation. It’s already been found in dozens of Maine lakes and ponds, including Cobbosseecontee Lake. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful lakes there is,...
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Lobster Festival Thanks Volunteers: Record-breaking year for annual event
The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors and Members would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time during the 75th Festival. This year was record-breaking for the Festival not only in attendance but also in the number of lobsters served (over 22,000 pounds) and all profits are going right back into the community.
WGME
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
Ellsworth American
Thank you, Ellsworth
My second summer as the executive director of Woodlawn is drawing to a close and I want to recognize the many people and organizations/businesses who have helped me make Ellsworth my home. I deeply appreciate The Grand for bringing their spirit and energy to our new stage, sponsored by the Forest Ridge Campground; to Camden National Bank for sponsoring the excellent Sunday Sounds music series that was supported by the generous folks operating Steamy Buddha, Precipice Coffee, Downeast Specialty Bakery, Morton’s Moo and Flexit Café. SVB Private sponsored all kids under 16 touring for free!
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 3 and 16:. Matthew L. Matson, 34, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 40, Hermon, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault. Austin C....
Ellsworth American
Turn the page on library funding
Maine does so many things better than Massachusetts. I know because I live in both states. Funding public libraries, however, is one area where Maine falls down. The disproportionate cut in financial support for the Ellsworth Public Library proves my point. Massachusetts law, backed by the Board of Library Commissioners, demands, at the very least, level funding from one year to the next. “Meeting the MAR: the Municipal Appropriation Requirement,” spelled out by the commissioners, is a big deal: the average of the last three annual budgets plus 2.5 percent. Not meeting the MAR may lead to dire consequences in terms of loss of state aid, grant opportunities and library privileges, like interlibrary loan.
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
