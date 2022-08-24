Read full article on original website
BAND OF THE WEEK: Coahoma Bulldogs
COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School Band is CBS7′s Band of The Week for Aug. 26. Watch the video above to see the band in action.
First Annual Fly into Fall for The City of Midland department of airports
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, The City of Midland department of airports will host Fly Into Fall, free education and interactive aviation experience for all ages. Fly Into Fall is designed to introduce the next generation to the world of aviation and everything it has to offer.
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School. On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
Odessa to allow brodband infrastructure installation throughout city
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to allow broadband infrastructure installation along city roads, a venture worth more than $100 million. “I just think it’s terrific for the City of Odessa,” Councilman Steven P. Thompson said at the meeting. “The infrastructure...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland TLCA vs. Miles Bulldogs
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland TLCA took on the Miles Bulldogs in both teams first game of the year. Watch the video above for the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers paid tribute to Gary Gaines and Buddy Hale, and defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
Big Spring/ Howard County crime stoppers searching for theft suspects
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with locating and identifying theft of property suspects. On June, 3, at around10:52 P.M. Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department were called to 4900 Block of N. F.M. 700 in reference to a theft.
Odessa Police searching for vehicle thief
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for a man who stole a car. On Aug. 25, at about 7 a.m., a man reported to the Odessa Police Department that his running vehicle was stolen from the parking lot and his daughter was inside.
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Canyon Randall
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood
El Paso, Texas (KOSA) - First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: McCamey vs. Crane
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes Golden Cranes on opening night of the regular season. McCamey came out on top, defeating the Cranes 28-21. Watch the video above for the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Estacado Matadors at Midland Greenwood
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Greenwood Rangers took on the Estacado Matadors in both teams opening game of the season. Watch the video above for the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High vs. Lubbock Monterey
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In the first game of the season, the Odessa High Bronchos hosted the Lubbock Monterey Plainsman at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. The game went into overtime with Odessa High eventually defeating the Plainsman 42-39. Watch the video above for the highlights.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kevin Kligora
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - This week Forsan Buffaloes’ Kevin Kligora won Player of the Week. Watch the video above for a more in-depth look.
RECAP: Forsan comes back to stun rival Coahoma
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes beat the Coahoma Bulldogs 21-13 on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring. Coahoma led 13-0 in the 2nd half, before Forsan stormed back. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and a post-game interview with Coach Jason...
HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek vs. Stanton
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Grape Creek Eagles went to Stanton to take on the Buffaloes on opening night of the 2022 Season. Stanton took the lead, defeating Grape Creek 33-8. Watch the video above for the highlights.
Medical Center Hospital Cardiac Cath Lab receives accreditation
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital’s Cath Lab has announced it received an accreditation. The American College of Cardiology has recognized Medical Center Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment to treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.
Interstate lanes reopened after semi-truck fire delays traffic in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland tells CBS7 that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 between W Loop 250 and Midkiff are reopened. Officials say that the wrecker company has completed cleaning up the debris from the fire that burned a semi-truck and trailer. No injuries were reported...
Museum of the Southwest opens Frida Kahlo exhibit
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - The Museum of the Southwest opened their new Frida Kahlo exhibit today. This new exhibit showcases recently discovered photographs of the artist. “I think Frida is going to help us as a museum connect to our community on a deeper level,” said Matthew Ward, Curator.
