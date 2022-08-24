Read full article on original website
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!
Muhammad Syed Has Been Charged with the Third Murder
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been Arrested
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
Albuquerque city councilor competes in bladesmith reality show
An Albuquerque city councilor is getting national attention after taking up a hobby that turned into a thriving business.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque
Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Petfinder.
New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
theacademyadvocate.com
Taya’s Top Burque Bookstores
When one thinks of Albuquerque, they probably don’t think of bookstores. Instead, green chile, the Balloon Fiesta, or some pretty great sunsets come to mind. After all, we’re not in New York City—where professional-looking people are swarming in and out of quaint, wonderfully smelling bookstores left and right. Nonetheless, I’m about to convince you that the literary scene here is stronger than what meets the eye. Pop into these shops with friends or take solace in the quiet, dim environment by yourself, away from those pesky fluorescent lights and that constant computer glare. After all, it doesn’t take much to make a bookworm happy.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
Albuquerque officials give peek of to-be homeless assistance center
The city opened up the doors to the Gateway Center to give KRQE a peak at what's to come.
KRQE News 13
Muggy start, storms push south Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Public Schools nationally recognized for their pandemic response
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is being recognized nationally for how they used federal funding during the pandemic in their elementary and secondary schools. Hilario Chavez was one of two superintendents in the country who was on a call Thursday with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. She recognized them for how they used the funding to support students’ health and safety.
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at 50th annual event
Balloon fiesta organizers are looking for 200 feet by 200 feet open spaces without trees or power lines for balloons to land in. World records are nothing new to organizers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The event set the world record for biggest mass ascension of hot air balloons...
Alamogordo Public Schools giving students ID cards to improve security
Students in elementary through high school will now have personal ID cards that will be used as bus passes.
Albuquerque city leaders address concerns over growing homelessness
It appears the City of Albuquerque is having a hard time tackling homeless camps, even more so after the closure of Coronado park. In a virtual city town hall meeting, Director of Solid Waste Management Matthew Whelan said the department is experiencing a shortage of workers.
rrobserver.com
A woman-owned automotive repair shop wants to come to RR
From left, service adviser Kyler Petty, Jesse Jackson, owner of Mango Automotive, and service advisers Chad Cummings and Kellby Medford inside the lobby of Mango Automotive. On the far left sits a mango plushie named Mia. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Jesse Jackson calls her business Mango. But it’s not a grocery store....
Albuquerque-owned gunshot detection system showing up in more schools across the U.S.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Warning sirens are what you hear when a gunshot has been detected inside a school building. It’s all coming from a special security system created by an Albuquerque company called Eagl Technology to protect people from an active shooter. This unique indoor and outdoor gunshot detection system is in almost 80 schools across […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man indicted for helping terrorist organization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in federal custody for trying to set up an ISIS training center in the city, and recruiting others to help plan and carry out terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas. Herman Wilson is accused of trying to open a mosque here in Albuquerque, that would act as a training center and a ‘safe haven’ for ISIS, those planning to fight for the terrorist organization.
rrobserver.com
Happy International Dog Day from Rio Rancho!
These are all the submissions the Observer received from locals in the RR area. Dogs of all shapes and sizes that have a home. However, there are many out there who do not have a home and that is what August 26 is all about. Like Watermelon Mountain Ranch says on its web site: “Be a lifesaver.”
