ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
SANTA FE, NM
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque

Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Petfinder.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
theacademyadvocate.com

Taya’s Top Burque Bookstores

When one thinks of Albuquerque, they probably don’t think of bookstores. Instead, green chile, the Balloon Fiesta, or some pretty great sunsets come to mind. After all, we’re not in New York City—where professional-looking people are swarming in and out of quaint, wonderfully smelling bookstores left and right. Nonetheless, I’m about to convince you that the literary scene here is stronger than what meets the eye. Pop into these shops with friends or take solace in the quiet, dim environment by yourself, away from those pesky fluorescent lights and that constant computer glare. After all, it doesn’t take much to make a bookworm happy.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Tortilla#Spacnm#Krqe#Nhcc
KRQE News 13

Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Muggy start, storms push south Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Public Schools nationally recognized for their pandemic response

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is being recognized nationally for how they used federal funding during the pandemic in their elementary and secondary schools. Hilario Chavez was one of two superintendents in the country who was on a call Thursday with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. She recognized them for how they used the funding to support students’ health and safety.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at 50th annual event

Balloon fiesta organizers are looking for 200 feet by 200 feet open spaces without trees or power lines for balloons to land in. World records are nothing new to organizers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The event set the world record for biggest mass ascension of hot air balloons...
rrobserver.com

A woman-owned automotive repair shop wants to come to RR

From left, service adviser Kyler Petty, Jesse Jackson, owner of Mango Automotive, and service advisers Chad Cummings and Kellby Medford inside the lobby of Mango Automotive. On the far left sits a mango plushie named Mia. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Jesse Jackson calls her business Mango. But it’s not a grocery store....
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man indicted for helping terrorist organization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in federal custody for trying to set up an ISIS training center in the city, and recruiting others to help plan and carry out terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas. Herman Wilson is accused of trying to open a mosque here in Albuquerque, that would act as a training center and a ‘safe haven’ for ISIS, those planning to fight for the terrorist organization.
rrobserver.com

Happy International Dog Day from Rio Rancho!

These are all the submissions the Observer received from locals in the RR area. Dogs of all shapes and sizes that have a home. However, there are many out there who do not have a home and that is what August 26 is all about. Like Watermelon Mountain Ranch says on its web site: “Be a lifesaver.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy