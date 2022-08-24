ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sean Martin rallies No. 6 St. Ignatius in triple OT vs. No. 5 Mentor, 26-20: Highlights, by the numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sean Martin and Brandon Webster like to compete with one another. They line up on opposite sides of the defense at cornerback for St. Ignatius. When necessary, they play a little offense for the Wildcats, who needed their efforts on both sides of the ball Friday night for a 26-20 triple overtime victory against Mentor at FirstEnergy Stadium.
No. 4 Chardon stuffs Camden, 36-6, for 30th straight football win

CANTON, Ohio — Camden came from New Jersey to open its high school football season with at least seven players holding Division I scholarship offers. Two-time defending OHSAA Division III state champion Chardon has just two. But Chardon left Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday with a 36-6 win in the Freedom Bowl showcase.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

