4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Time and place to talk rookie extensions is the offseason, Chris Antonetti says: Guardians Takeaways
SEATTLE — The announcement of rookie Julio Rodriguez’s staggering $409 million contract extension with the Seattle Mariners made headlines at T-Mobile Park and around Major League Baseball on Friday, but it was business as usual across the field in the Guardians clubhouse. Rodriguez, already a superstar at age...
ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to film in Canton for HOF Classic
CANTON, Ohio – ESPN’s morning sports-debate show “First Take” is set to travel to Canton for a live broadcast in conjunction with the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend. Hall officials said the show, featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, will...
Guardians’ run has been fun, but it ain’t over: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every team plays a bad game. Really, in a 162-game season, they play a lot of them. If we can agree on that, let’s give the Guardians a pass on their 3-2 loss in 11 innings to the Mariners on Friday night. But with that pass, let’s not forget to show some concern.
Sean Martin rallies No. 6 St. Ignatius in triple OT vs. No. 5 Mentor, 26-20: Highlights, by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sean Martin and Brandon Webster like to compete with one another. They line up on opposite sides of the defense at cornerback for St. Ignatius. When necessary, they play a little offense for the Wildcats, who needed their efforts on both sides of the ball Friday night for a 26-20 triple overtime victory against Mentor at FirstEnergy Stadium.
How do the Cleveland Guardians figure in the playoff picture? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Can you please explain MLB’s new playoff format for the...
Browns safety D’Anthony Bell makes final case for fourth safety spot
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s just something about a player who’s fighting for a roster spot holding a football in his arms at his locker. Sometimes it’s a touchdown. Sometimes it’s a turnover. It’s definitely a souvenir and an important one for someone who can never quite feel comfortable in the days leading up to the final roster.
Guardians rookie Steven Kwan picks perfect time to shine during Ichiro’s big weekend in Seattle
SEATTLE — With his childhood role model looking on, Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan turned in a sensational catch Friday worthy of Ichiro Suzuki’s approval. Cleveland’s Rookie of the Year candidate also drove in a run and scored a run, but it was the Mariners who came away with a 3-2 win in extra innings at T-Mobile Park.
Jacoby Brissett discusses his season debut in last preseason game: Transcript
Cleveland, Ohio-- Jacoby Brissett answered questions about his performance Saturday night in a 21-20 loss vs. the Chicago Bears. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department.
No. 4 Chardon stuffs Camden, 36-6, for 30th straight football win
CANTON, Ohio — Camden came from New Jersey to open its high school football season with at least seven players holding Division I scholarship offers. Two-time defending OHSAA Division III state champion Chardon has just two. But Chardon left Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday with a 36-6 win in the Freedom Bowl showcase.
Is Guardians’ Terry Francona having his best season as manager? Paul Hoynes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The inescapable truth about the past is that all the bricks are in place. Everyone knows who the heroes and villains are. All that’s left is the ranking from worst to first or first to worst, depending on your inclination.
Bernie Kosar, Tom Hamilton, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame is adding Bernie Kosar, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo and Tom Hamilton to its ranks. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower.
Guardians’ Steven Kwan makes sensational catch as he crashes into stands against Mariners
SEATTLE — Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan paid a physical price, but came up with one of the best catches in the big leagues this season when he dove into the stands to grab a pop foul by Seattle’s Cal Raleigh in the fifth inning Friday. Kwan sprinted toward...
Guardians fall to Mariners 3-2 in extra innings despite Steven Kwan’s dazzling defense
SEATTLE — Steven Kwan did everything he could to will the Guardians to a victory Friday night at T-Mobile Park, but Cleveland came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Mariners in extra innings. Kwan dove into the stands to make a sensational grab on a foul fly...
The Last Page, Flour holding 6-course dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Last Page and Flour are teaming up for a six-course chef collaboration dinner. Two seatings are scheduled for 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Last Page.
No more going, going, gone for Guardians’ Triston McKenzie: Paul Hoynes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If not for the home run, and a little more offensive support from his teammates, Triston McKenzie would be in the conversation for the AL Cy Young award along with Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, teammate Emmanuel Clase, Dylan Cease and others. The home run bit Dr. Sticks...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners starting lineups for Aug. 27, 2022
SEATTLE — Here are the lineups for Saturday’s game between the Guardians and Mariners. Where: T-Mobile Park, 10:10 p.m. TV/radio: FS1, Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (66-58) vs. Mariners (69-57). Starting pitchers: RHP Zach Plesac (2-11,...
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates from Game 124
SEATTLE — Josh Naylor and the first-place Guardians face the Mariners in game two of a four-game weekend series at T-Mobile Park. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Guardians merchandise...
‘Living with a Serial Killer’ Anthony Sowell finale set in Cleveland | How to watch for free (8/27/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- True crime fans can watch the season finale of “Living with a Serial Killer” on Oxygen, Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The finale is based in Northeast Ohio and focuses on the family and friends of convicted serial killer Anthony Sowell. Seven previous...
Perry’s Brayden Richards outduels No. 18 Kenston and Sean Patrick in 60-32 win
PERRY, Ohio -- Brayden Richards and Sean Patrick put on a show. But Richards’ Perry Pirates brought the defense in the second half and they defeated Kenston, 60-32, for their first victory of the season. Kenston entered the game ranked No. 18 in the cleveland.com Top 25. Perry was...
