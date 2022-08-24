The Grand Forks Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Gateway Dr and No. 51st St. One vehicle was resting on its hood. Vehicle #1 was driven by Sydney Maier of Grand Forks. Maier was traveling Eastbound on Gateway Dr. Vehicle #2, driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks, was traveling Westbound on Gateway Dr. Vehicle #3 was stopped at the stop sign. Kari Jeuch of Fisher, MN, was the driver. Vehicle #2, driven by Garcia, failed to yield when she made a left-hand turn onto No. 51st ST. Vehicle #2 was struck by Vehicle #1. Vehicle #2 came to a rest on its roof. All of the occupants of Vehicle #2 were able to get out of the vehicle.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO