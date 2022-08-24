Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Circle of Friends making new move
Circle of Friends Humane Society is moving its adoption center. The current location in the Grand Cities Mall will shift to the 900 block of South Washington. CEO LauraLee Tupa says the new location is larger and allows for easy access. Tupa says it will also compliment the COF Medical Center site on North Washington. “We started all these moving pieces before Covid and the timing wasn’t the greatest. Now we will be a fully operated medical center and adoption center. We will have a grand opening of both facilities for people to attend.”
KNOX News Radio
EGF council battling 2023 levy increase
East Grand Forks leaders are looking for savings in light of the latest budget update that projects a 22% tax levy increase to balance the books in 2023. Finance Director Karla Anderson says scheduled wages combined with hikes in workers comp rates and utility costs are piling up. The 2022 general fund budget totals some $12.4 million dollars. As it stands right now the 2023 spending plan tops $13.2 million.
KNOX News Radio
GF School enrollment shows growth
The opening day headcount for the Grand Forks School District shows a slight uptick in numbers. The tally for the first week suggests 7,489 students are hitting the books to start to 2022-23 school year. That would be 131 students more than what the district reported at the beginning of...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks International Airport is closed to commercial flights until September 2. On Facebook, the airport shared pictures of crews working into the night on the runway intersection. They say the crews working are 24-hour shifts in order to get the work done as quickly as possible.
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
KNOX News Radio
GF….students are back in the classroom
Another school year is off and running in Grand Forks. Today (Thursday) marks the first full day for all students K-12. Superintendent Terry Brenner says it’s good to see a lot of smiling faces in the various buildings. “We are not having conversations about masks…social distancing…all these things.”
KNOX News Radio
Burgum shares Senators’ Fufeng concerns, respects GF leaders’ desires to wait for review
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he appreciates and shares the concerns of Senators Hoeven and Cramer regarding the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant in Grand Forks… but Burgum says he also appreciates that the matter is a local decision. He says he understands and respects the desires of...
KNOX News Radio
Fire causes minor damage to GF home
A kitchen fire caused minor damage to a Grand Forks home on Thursday. The Grand Forks fire department dispatched five engines…a truck…and a command vehicle to 1300 Noble Cove shortly after 4:00 p.m. When crews arrived they found the structure evacuated and the fire extinguished. There were no injuries.
Crookston Daily Times
“I Just Wanted to Come Home to Crookston”
Mark Hoiland, Veteran, Father and Crookston native rehabilitates successfully at Benedictine Crookston. “They said I almost died three different times,” Mark Hoiland recalls quietly, as he recounted his fierce battle with COVID-19. In late October of 2021, he entered the hospital, sick, with difficulty breathing, and was placed on a ventilator the very next day. If it wasn’t for his daughter’s Facebook posts he later read, he said he wouldn’t have even known how close he was to not making it out of that ICU.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating three vehicle accident
A crash in north Grand Forks on Wednesday left one of three vehicles resting on its hood. According to police the accident occurred at the intersection of Gateway Drive and North 51st Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Authorities say a vehicle driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks failed to...
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO A THREE-VEHICLE CRASH AT GATEWAY DRIVE
The Grand Forks Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Gateway Dr and No. 51st St. One vehicle was resting on its hood. Vehicle #1 was driven by Sydney Maier of Grand Forks. Maier was traveling Eastbound on Gateway Dr. Vehicle #2, driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks, was traveling Westbound on Gateway Dr. Vehicle #3 was stopped at the stop sign. Kari Jeuch of Fisher, MN, was the driver. Vehicle #2, driven by Garcia, failed to yield when she made a left-hand turn onto No. 51st ST. Vehicle #2 was struck by Vehicle #1. Vehicle #2 came to a rest on its roof. All of the occupants of Vehicle #2 were able to get out of the vehicle.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 26, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Martin Jens Pederson, 41, of Grand Forks, for Failure to Appear. Anna Marie Enlow, 20, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Lucas Allen Ostlund, 20, of East Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Six people, including four children, hospitalized after Grand Forks rollover crash
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Six people, including four children, were taken to Altru hospital in Grand Forks after a rollover crash late Wednesday afternoon. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that a car driven by Alba Garcia was headed westbound on Gateway Drive around 4 p.m. when Garcia failed to yield turning onto North 51st street, and was hit by Grand Forks native Sydney Maier.
kfgo.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
kvrr.com
Man accused of killing ex-wife was lawyer for North Dakota Attorney General
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. Thirty-one-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with...
kvrr.com
Warren, MN Lawyer Arrested for Assaulting His Ex-Wife, She’s In A Fargo Hospital
WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) — A lawyer in Warren, Minnesota, northeast of Grand Forks, has been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, causing serious injuries. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is in the Marshall County jail. Formal charges are pending. Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Odegaard’s home in Warren after a report...
valleynewslive.com
“The world needs more Carissas.”: Friends remember murdered Grand Forks mom
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It still doesn’t feel real for Carissa Overgaard’s friends. “I can hear her voice making my kids giggle,” Laura Vaughn said. “She’s in my mind constant right now and I just keep thinking I can message her or that I can stop by.”
trfradio.com
Theft Reported By Swenson Field
Thief River Falls Police responded to a report of theft yesterday morning on the east side of town. According to the report, a caller alerted police that they had a “trailer parked by the Swenson Field and found copper wire was stolen.”. Police responded to the call just after...
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
