INDIANAPOLIS — A year later, a man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot and burned to death. Before she died, Laura Gentry was able to tell police that a man called “OG Wayne” is the one who shot her and set her on fire. IMPD went work with that and during the investigation, IMPD received information about three different men in the area who go by the name “OG Wayne.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO