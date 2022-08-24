Read full article on original website
Career criminal federally sentenced in case brought forth in initiative honoring fallen IMPD officer
INDIANAPOLIS — The federal conviction of a repeat offender from Indianapolis is the latest case brought forth and successfully prosecuted as part of an initiative named in honor of fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath. Officer Leath was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on Indy’s east side on April 9, 2020. The […]
wamwamfm.com
Nationwide Scammer Sentenced in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, says the Department of Justice. Agbi was convicted on several charges, including mail fraud and money laundering. Investigators say several packages...
Indianapolis man sentenced in international romance scam case targeting senior citizens
An Indianapolis man will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of his role in an international romance scam operation.
WIBC.com
Indy Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Romance Scam
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi, the architect behind a scheme to steal money from elderly people, has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II. Sweeney ordered Agbi be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison and to pay $95,000 in restitution to the victims.
WISH-TV
Man took $75,000 in senior romance scam, sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison
Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
Man to serve 80 years in murder of beloved Indy man
A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a beloved Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison.
WIBC.com
Man Arrested For Woman’s Murder One Year Later
INDIANAPOLIS — A year later, a man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot and burned to death. Before she died, Laura Gentry was able to tell police that a man called “OG Wayne” is the one who shot her and set her on fire. IMPD went work with that and during the investigation, IMPD received information about three different men in the area who go by the name “OG Wayne.”
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.
WIBC.com
Child Molesters & Rapist Brought to Justice This Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Four violent criminals were brought to justice this week, as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the convictions of all four. The cases covered crimes including rape, child molestation, and domestic battery. Some of those cases included child victims, which can be some of the toughest cases to work, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.
80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead.
Indianapolis shooting: 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in entertainment district
The soldiers were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.
Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter
A Greenwood man has reached an agreement to avoid prosecution after admitting to entering another hotel guest’s room and taking her credit cards in March 2022.
Beech Grove man found guilty as charged in child molestation case
A Beech Grove man has been convicted three years after an anonymous tip resulted in his arrest.
Three Dutch soldiers injured in downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning
Three people were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis, according to IMPD. The shooting occurred near Meridian and Maryland Streets.
Lafayette homeless woman allegedly shoots at apartment worker
A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day. Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.
shelbycountypost.com
Franklin man arrested and charged with illegally manufacturing and selling "Ghost Guns"
A Johnson County man has been charging for illegally dealing in firearms. Alexander Clark, 26, of Franklin, was charged by criminal complaint for the federal offenses of dealing firearms without a license, possession and/or transfer of machine guns and manufacturing machine guns. According to court documents, in May of 2022,...
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook […]
