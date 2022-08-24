ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wamwamfm.com

Indy Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Romance Scam

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi, the architect behind a scheme to steal money from elderly people, has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II. Sweeney ordered Agbi be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison and to pay $95,000 in restitution to the victims.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Arrested For Woman’s Murder One Year Later

INDIANAPOLIS — A year later, a man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot and burned to death. Before she died, Laura Gentry was able to tell police that a man called “OG Wayne” is the one who shot her and set her on fire. IMPD went work with that and during the investigation, IMPD received information about three different men in the area who go by the name “OG Wayne.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Child Molesters & Rapist Brought to Justice This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Four violent criminals were brought to justice this week, as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the convictions of all four. The cases covered crimes including rape, child molestation, and domestic battery. Some of those cases included child victims, which can be some of the toughest cases to work, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
The Exponent

Lafayette homeless woman allegedly shoots at apartment worker

A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day. Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.

