This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike White
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Dystonia Zoo Day | Toledo Zoo-goers bring attention to lesser known neurological disorder
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is one of eight zoos in cities across America to host a Dystonia Zoo Day this year to raise money and awareness for the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Dystonia is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle spasms, abnormal postures and slow repetitive...
When you can expect to see pumpkin spice hit northwest Ohio lattes this fall
How early is too early for a pumpkin spice latte? Check out when Toledo-area coffee shops plan on debuting their fall menus, as well as some of the autumnal drinks and snacks they offer!. The Bard's Coffee in Perrysburg -- Now available and all year round, if possible. Pumpkin spice...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
Inflation, staffing shortages forcing big changes at local restaurants
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Scott Super and his wife own three Mayberry Diners across the Toledo-area. For the first time in the 20 years since they opened their first restaurant they are now forced to make big changes to the operation of their diners. It's all due to staffing issues.
13abc.com
Liberty Center locals gather at general store for game day tailgate
LIBERTY CENTRAL, Ohio (WTVG) - For Liberty Center, there’s only one place to be during home game nights and that’s Grandma’s General Store. Despite a pause due to COVID, the mom-and-pop shop has been throwing tailgates for three years. “Liberty used to have multiple gathering areas, restaurants,...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Golden Retriever Rescue Resource hopes to end backyard breeding
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The golden retriever is the third most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. But although they're desired, many end up unwanted and at a shelter. Amy Gheres, the president of the Waterville-based Golden Retriever Rescue Resource, said nearly every golden...
13abc.com
Free admission at Toledo city pools
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s city pools will have free admission this weekend. According to the City of Toledo, a generous donation has allowed the admission fee to be waived on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be free admission for Willy’s pool, Pickford pool and...
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
Building beds for kids in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday morning, a group of volunteers went to a church in south Toledo to do something extraordinary for children in need. The Let's Build organization partnered with Kiwanis Division One North Greater Toledo and CedarCreek Church to assemble 50 beds and make sure local kids can have a bed they can call their own.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
13abc.com
Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
'She died in my hands, with a flower': Waterville man honors wife with garden
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Virgil "Dutch" Klotzner loves two things: flowers and his late wife Jane. At StoryPoint, a senior living facility in Waterville, an array of colorful flowers adorn the front entryway of the building. But they're nothing compared to the garden Klotzner, 93, maintains behind the building. When...
toledocitypaper.com
2nd Annual Perrysburg Outdoor Sculpture Walk gets ready to open
The city of Perrysburg is showcasing their appreciation of art and their support of hard working artists by hosting their second annual Outdoor Sculpture Walk — an interactive art exhibit that features artwork from nationally and internationally acclaimed artists. The 2022-23 exhibit is hosted by Main ART-ery and includes artwork from artists across the nation.
Fort Findlay Coffee launches new blend to support Blanchard Valley Health System patients
FINDLAY, Ohio — A popular coffee and doughnut shop in Findlay that made the transition from a national franchise to a locally owned shop is now helping those in need. Fort Findlay Coffee on Tiffin Avenue has been brewing and baking breakfast goods since 2001. But co-owner Brook Hanes...
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The operation is funded by federal grant funds. Along with operating the checkpoint, officers...
toledo.com
Cakewalkin' Jass Band Returns to Tony Packo's on Alexis Road
Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, August 26th from 6pm to 9pm.
wlen.com
Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours
Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
