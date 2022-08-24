ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
13abc.com

Liberty Center locals gather at general store for game day tailgate

LIBERTY CENTRAL, Ohio (WTVG) - For Liberty Center, there’s only one place to be during home game nights and that’s Grandma’s General Store. Despite a pause due to COVID, the mom-and-pop shop has been throwing tailgates for three years. “Liberty used to have multiple gathering areas, restaurants,...
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
13abc.com

Free admission at Toledo city pools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s city pools will have free admission this weekend. According to the City of Toledo, a generous donation has allowed the admission fee to be waived on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be free admission for Willy’s pool, Pickford pool and...
WTOL 11

The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022

OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
WTOL 11

Building beds for kids in need

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday morning, a group of volunteers went to a church in south Toledo to do something extraordinary for children in need. The Let's Build organization partnered with Kiwanis Division One North Greater Toledo and CedarCreek Church to assemble 50 beds and make sure local kids can have a bed they can call their own.
13abc.com

Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
toledocitypaper.com

2nd Annual Perrysburg Outdoor Sculpture Walk gets ready to open

The city of Perrysburg is showcasing their appreciation of art and their support of hard working artists by hosting their second annual Outdoor Sculpture Walk — an interactive art exhibit that features artwork from nationally and internationally acclaimed artists. The 2022-23 exhibit is hosted by Main ART-ery and includes artwork from artists across the nation.
toledo.com

Cakewalkin' Jass Band Returns to Tony Packo's on Alexis Road

Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, August 26th from 6pm to 9pm.
wlen.com

Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours

Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

