A trip to Disneyland or Disney World is growing more expensive, but that’s part of a Walt Disney Co. strategy to increase spending from visitors and downplay annual pass holders, the Wall St. Journal reports. The strategy is helping the company stock price and financial results at a time when the other company properties are struggling, the report adds. The changes have taken root in the two years since the waning of the coronavirus pandemic, and have resulted in record sales and profits for the theme parks, even as attendance is below pre-pandemic totals. A key to the strategy is increasing the...

TRAVEL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO