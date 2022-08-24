Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This Weekend
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
Man charged with aggravated assault following incident with infant
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department announced the arrest of a man on several charges. Devine Davis was arrested on one count of aggravated assault (victim less than 13 years old), endangering the welfare of children and possession of marijuana. According to police, on Aug....
Subject of manhunt charged with possession of firearm in Franklin County
The subject of a Shippensburg manhunt that locked down area schools has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to court documents. State Police initiated a manhunt after William Lewis, 32, of Chambersburg in the area of the Roxbury Treatment Center Friday afternoon, indicating he could be armed.
abc27.com
Carlisle man arrested after allegedly chasing people with machete
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Carlisle was arrested after he was allegedly chasing people with a machete. According to police, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4 a.m. police were dispatched to the Flying J Travel Center truck stop for a man with a machete chasing people.
Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police
A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
local21news.com
Nurse steals identity and over $2,000 from 97-year-old man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Allen Township Police were advised to call security from Bethany Village retirement home where a resident reported that his debit card was stolen. After confirming details with security, police say that they were dispatched to the retirement home to meet with the 97-year-old...
Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department. The man had...
Man killed in Adams County crash identified by police
Police identified the Hanover man who died in a Friday morning crash in Adams County. The Adams County Coroner pronounced Brian Duncan, 43, dead at the scene of the crash in Berwick Township, according to state police. Duncan was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions of Abbottstown Pike...
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police
A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
Police investigating two-vehicle crash that left 1 dead and multiple injured in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one person is dead and multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg on Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene on South Cameron and Shanois Streets on Aug. 26, around 10 p.m. and found one man dead and multiple injured people.
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police
One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
One taken to hospital after Steelton shooting
On Wednesday evening, Steelton Borough police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard.
abc27.com
Two arrested after suspicious activity call in Clay Township
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) arrested two suspects after a call came in regarding suspicious activity and a possible hit and run. According to a release from police, officers responded to the 100 block of Word Coroner Road in Clay Township...
Driver charged with murder in wrong-way crash that left woman dead in Chester County
Luke Gallucci of Rising Sun, Maryland, is charged third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI.
Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown. Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.Call the police if you have any information about the case.
Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police
Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
WGAL
1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
