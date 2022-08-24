ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Carlisle man arrested after allegedly chasing people with machete

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Carlisle was arrested after he was allegedly chasing people with a machete. According to police, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4 a.m. police were dispatched to the Flying J Travel Center truck stop for a man with a machete chasing people.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police

A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in Adams County crash identified by police

Police identified the Hanover man who died in a Friday morning crash in Adams County. The Adams County Coroner pronounced Brian Duncan, 43, dead at the scene of the crash in Berwick Township, according to state police. Duncan was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions of Abbottstown Pike...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police

A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police

One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
abc27.com

Two arrested after suspicious activity call in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) arrested two suspects after a call came in regarding suspicious activity and a possible hit and run. According to a release from police, officers responded to the 100 block of Word Coroner Road in Clay Township...
CBS Philly

Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown. Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.Call the police if you have any information about the case.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police

Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
WBRE

Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
WTAJ

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
HARRISBURG, PA

