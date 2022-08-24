ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating murder after 18-year-old woman dies in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after an 18-year-old woman died in south Phoenix. Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured around 5 a.m. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said. "Right now,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Two people were shot at a home in Phoenix on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. Both victims are adults and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say. A person, believed to be the gunman, was taken into custody. It's unclear what led up...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting

A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drag racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe PD rescues man with new floatation device following the drowning of a man

Officers with the Tempe Police Department were able to deploy their newly implemented floatation device to rescue a paddleboarder who fell into Tempe Town Lake on Aug. 27. This rescue using the device comes after 34-year-old Sean Bickings, who was an "unsheltered Tempe community member," drowned in the lake early in the morning on May 28. Three police officers were placed on administrative leave after transcripts revealed they watched him drown.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating another shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. - For the second time in the past few months, police are investigating a shooting at a Gilbert restaurant that left a person injured. Gilbert Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler

A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting

Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in Glendale. Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
GLENDALE, AZ

