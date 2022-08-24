Read full article on original website
Police investigating murder after 18-year-old woman dies in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after an 18-year-old woman died in south Phoenix. Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured around 5 a.m. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said. "Right now,...
2 people badly hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Two people were shot at a home in Phoenix on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. Both victims are adults and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say. A person, believed to be the gunman, was taken into custody. It's unclear what led up...
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
Drag racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.
Suspects wanted for string of convenience store robberies in Phoenix, Goodyear
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for four suspects in connection with a number of robberies at convenience stores in the west Valley. According to a brief statement, officials say the robberies happened from Aug. 6 to 8, and a number of convenience stores in West Phoenix and Goodyear were targeted.
2 Phoenix Police officers injured, 2 people and suspect dead in shooting near I-17
An armed suspect wearing a tactical vest and helmet opened fire Sunday night near Interstate 17 and Deer Valley Road, killing two people and injuring five others, including two officers, Phoenix Police said. The unidentified suspect was also killed in the incident.
Suspect takes own life after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire Sunday night in north Phoenix, killing two people and injuring five others, including two officers, Phoenix Police said. The suspect was also killed in the incident by taking his own life, police say.
Tempe PD rescues man with new floatation device following the drowning of a man
Officers with the Tempe Police Department were able to deploy their newly implemented floatation device to rescue a paddleboarder who fell into Tempe Town Lake on Aug. 27. This rescue using the device comes after 34-year-old Sean Bickings, who was an "unsheltered Tempe community member," drowned in the lake early in the morning on May 28. Three police officers were placed on administrative leave after transcripts revealed they watched him drown.
Police investigating another shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. - For the second time in the past few months, police are investigating a shooting at a Gilbert restaurant that left a person injured. Gilbert Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.
Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler
A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting
Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found at Apache Junction man's home, police say
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, of various types, were found at an Apache Junction home on Aug. 24, police say, and all are estimated to be worth more than $200,000. Police served a search warrant in connection to a reported home burglary investigation where guns were...
Suspect dead following shootout with Maricopa Police and barricade situation
The incident, according to police, happened at a residential neighborhood, and a school in the area had to go into lockdown for a while as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in Glendale. Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
Glendale PD investigating reports of an alligator in a manmade neighborhood lake
Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in the Arrowhead Lakes community in Glendale, north of Loop-101. Glendale PD have not confirmed an alligator in the artificial lake, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.
Tempe to cite those who are homeless for trespassing in the Salt River bed
The city is going to start citing for trespassing on Sept. 1. There's been some criticism about the plan, but city officials say the conditions in the area are just not safe for humans to live in, for several reasons.
Driver killed on I-10 near Chandler in two-car rollover crash, DPS says
A person was killed in a 2-car crash on I-10 near Queen Creek Road Monday evening. One of the cars rolled over and a person was ejected, authorities say.
Violence against Arizona law enforcement: A look at attacks against those protecting the community this year
PHOENIX - Attacks on police, like the Phoenix shootout on Aug. 28 that injured 2 officers, are happening at an alarming rate. So far this year, Arizona has had more than a dozen members of law enforcement shot in the line of duty. As of July 31, there have been...
I-10 near Buckeye reopens following a rollover semi-truck crash
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A rollover semi-truck crash caused a portion of I-10 near Buckeye to close, but traffic is moving once again. For reasons not yet known, the truck crashed near Miller Road on Tuesday, Aug. 30. No further information is available.
