BAY CITY, MI – The odds were something like 3,720 to 1. But A.J. Kaczanowski was going to give it his darndest. So when Ortonville Brandon saw the Bay City Central senior make the against-all-odds tackle – despite being flat on the ground and surrounded by four would-be blockers – it should have known that Kaczanowski and his teammates wouldn’t go without a fight.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO