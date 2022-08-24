ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Long odds don’t deter Bay City Central in frantic comeback that falls short

BAY CITY, MI – The odds were something like 3,720 to 1. But A.J. Kaczanowski was going to give it his darndest. So when Ortonville Brandon saw the Bay City Central senior make the against-all-odds tackle – despite being flat on the ground and surrounded by four would-be blockers – it should have known that Kaczanowski and his teammates wouldn’t go without a fight.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Game Day Kalamazoo: See Week 1 prep football schedule, team previews

KALAMAZOO, MI – The wait is finally over. After grueling summer conditioning sessions and sweat-soaked two-a-days, the payoff has arrived for Michigan’s high school football players, who kick off the 2022 season tonight. It’s shaping up to be a warm and humid Thursday night around Kalamazoo with a...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy