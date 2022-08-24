Read full article on original website
Blountstown rolls past Freeport in home opener
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team opened the season with a 52-20 victory over Freeport at home Friday night. Blountstown improves to 1-0 to start the season and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 1. Freeport falls to 0-1 to start the season and visits Jay on Friday, September 2.
South Walton gets revenge over Baker in shutout victory
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton football team earned revenge over Baker, shutting out the Gators 38-0 at home Friday night. The Seahawks improve 1-0 to start the season and will visit Fort Walton Beach on Friday, September 2.
crestviewbulletin.com
Talented Bulldogs should battle for playoff spot
It’s football time in Florida and the Crestview Bulldogs should pose some problems for people playing in a tough Suburban Class 4A Region 1, District 2. Crestview is joined in the district by county rival, Niceville, Lynn Haven Mosely and Tallahassee schools Chiles and Leon.
weisradio.com
Statewide High School Football Scores from Thursday and Friday
Compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Greenville 25, Park Crossing 19 (OT) Shades Valley 34, Fairfield 28 (2OT) Valley Head 26, Section 20 (OT)
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
From up and down to on the way up: Panthers take aim at turnaround season
Milton’s football team walked away from last season knowing its win-loss record reflected opportunities missed and potential unfulfilled. The Panthers finished 5-5 and were winless in the district. Quarterback Emory Williams and wide receiver Raymond Cottrell discussed that after the Panthers wrapped up their season with a 30-16 win...
UWF freshman struck by lightning ‘lucky to be alive,’ according to doctors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Emma Eggler, a freshman at the University of West Florida, had doctors telling her she is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning during her first day of classes at the university. It was a rainy Monday afternoon at UWF, so the Alabama 18-year-old said she decided to walk […]
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
wvtm13.com
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
navarrenewspaper.com
SUV CRASHES INTO NAVARRE STORE
This afternoon a SUV crashed into a popular store in Navarre. This happened at Island Style Store on Hwy 98 in Navarre. Engine 45, 41, and BC40 is on scene. No injuries have been reported and turns out.. no structural damage other than the glass doors facing Hwy 98..
ssrnews.com
End of Watch Memorial Ruck Returns to Santa Rosa County
The 5th Annual End of Watch Memorial Ruck will take place September 30 – October 2 at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds in East Milton. Teams of athletes will set out to ruck for a continuous 42-hours in honor of 633 law enforcement officers who fell in the line of duty during 2021.
Did you know there are flying squirrels in Alabama?
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... flying squirrel in North Alabama?
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
knue.com
Wow! Did You See This Waterspout Caught on Camera in Destin, FL?
Early in the morning on August 16, a waterspout was caught on camera off the coast of Destin, Florida and it's blowing our minds. Have you seen it yet?. I am a sincere lover of nature. In some ways, loving nature is like loving a person. It can be stunningly beautiful and truly awful. On a gentle autumn morning, it can almost seem kind. At other times, such as in the case of hurricanes and tornadoes, it is potentially destructive and merciless.
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Jim Knudsen —1963-2022
Former News Bulletin publisher Jim Knudsen noted for character, work ethic “Hard work, integrity, accountability,” were just a few of the words the wife of former Crestview News Bulletin publisher and owner Jim Knudsen used to described him. “He gave it 100% all the time. He gave it more than 100%,” Jennifer Knudsen said. […]
‘The vine that ate the South’: How kudzu infested Alabama one vine at a time
To most Alabamians, it's just known as a nuisance. To others, kudzu is, un-affectionately, called "the vine that ate the South."
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
