Baker, FL

WMBB

Blountstown rolls past Freeport in home opener

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team opened the season with a 52-20 victory over Freeport at home Friday night. Blountstown improves to 1-0 to start the season and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 1. Freeport falls to 0-1 to start the season and visits Jay on Friday, September 2.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

South Walton gets revenge over Baker in shutout victory

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton football team earned revenge over Baker, shutting out the Gators 38-0 at home Friday night. The Seahawks improve 1-0 to start the season and will visit Fort Walton Beach on Friday, September 2.
crestviewbulletin.com

Talented Bulldogs should battle for playoff spot

It’s football time in Florida and the Crestview Bulldogs should pose some problems for people playing in a tough Suburban Class 4A Region 1, District 2. Crestview is joined in the district by county rival, Niceville, Lynn Haven Mosely and Tallahassee schools Chiles and Leon.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

From up and down to on the way up: Panthers take aim at turnaround season

Milton’s football team walked away from last season knowing its win-loss record reflected opportunities missed and potential unfulfilled. The Panthers finished 5-5 and were winless in the district. Quarterback Emory Williams and wide receiver Raymond Cottrell discussed that after the Panthers wrapped up their season with a 30-16 win...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

SUV CRASHES INTO NAVARRE STORE

This afternoon a SUV crashed into a popular store in Navarre. This happened at Island Style Store on Hwy 98 in Navarre. Engine 45, 41, and BC40 is on scene. No injuries have been reported and turns out.. no structural damage other than the glass doors facing Hwy 98..
ssrnews.com

End of Watch Memorial Ruck Returns to Santa Rosa County

The 5th Annual End of Watch Memorial Ruck will take place September 30 – October 2 at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds in East Milton. Teams of athletes will set out to ruck for a continuous 42-hours in honor of 633 law enforcement officers who fell in the line of duty during 2021.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
ALABAMA STATE
knue.com

Wow! Did You See This Waterspout Caught on Camera in Destin, FL?

Early in the morning on August 16, a waterspout was caught on camera off the coast of Destin, Florida and it's blowing our minds. Have you seen it yet?. I am a sincere lover of nature. In some ways, loving nature is like loving a person. It can be stunningly beautiful and truly awful. On a gentle autumn morning, it can almost seem kind. At other times, such as in the case of hurricanes and tornadoes, it is potentially destructive and merciless.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
crestviewbulletin.com

Jim Knudsen —1963-2022

Former News Bulletin publisher Jim Knudsen noted for character, work ethic “Hard work, integrity, accountability,” were just a few of the words the wife of former Crestview News Bulletin publisher and owner Jim Knudsen used to described him. “He gave it 100% all the time. He gave it more than 100%,” Jennifer Knudsen said. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WSFA

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL

