A California couple trusted a funeral home to cremate their stillborn baby. But the funeral home ghosted them and then its facility went up in flames. They're still looking for answers.
Shavonne Morton told Insider she went through painful labor expressly to honor an 'intact' body, but now she's unsure what happened to it.
The Easiest Way To Clean Your Wood Cabinets
You may be putting off cleaning your wood cabinets for fear of ruining them, but there's a simple solution. Here's the easiest way to clean your wood cabinets.
The Property Brothers Share Their Tips For Lighting A Bathroom
Good lighting in your bathroom is essential -- after all, it's where you get ready for the day. Here are The Property Brothers' tips for lighting a bathroom.
How To Choose The Perfect Color For Your Trim
Picking a paint color is hard enough -- things get trickier when you have to coordinate your trim. Here's how to choose the perfect color for your trim.
These Are Emily Henderson's Rules When Lighting Your Home
Picking the right lighting for your home should have a few rules, and according to Emily Henderson, it does. We share her tips on better lighting.
Things You Should Declutter Before Moving
Moving is a huge task with lots of moving pieces, but you can make it much easier if you declutter before you start packing. Here is how to do just that.
Where To Place The Feng Shui Elements In Your Home
Placing objects using feng shui is an ancient practice, but how do you know where to put everything? Here's where to place the feng shui elements in your home.
Nate Berkus' Simple Hack For Reimagining Your Home On A Budget
If you want to do something new in your home, whether it be getting new furniture for the living room or rearranging the bedroom, this tip will make it easier.
How The Property Brothers Use Mirrors To Make A Space Seem Bigger
Those Property Brothers always come through with excellent ideas just when we need them most. Here's what they have to say about strategically using mirrors.
A statue of the viral 'Four Lads in Jeans' has been unveiled outside the original spot where their photo was taken.Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey were snapped outside an All Bar One in Birmingham, where they quickly gained fame for how they were dressed.Sculptor, Tat Vision, said they made it from female mannequins in tight clothing, with added papier-mâché, PVA glue, and bronze paint.The statue will remain there for two days as part of the Birmingham Weekender Festival.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayPensioner tormented by ‘out of control’ gang of boys outside his homeRocket to carry ashes of 'Star Trek' star Nichelle Nichols into deep space
Crate & Barrel's Sebastian Brauer Talks Fall Design Trends – Exclusive Interview
With autumn approaching, we begin to reconsider the coziness that our indoor spaces offer. Crate & Barrel's Sebastian Brauer offered us his insights and more.
Alison Victoria's Expert Advice For Creating Charm In Your Space
HGTV's Alison Victoria is no stranger to remodeling old homes and preserving their charm and uniqueness. Victoria says you can do it, too; see her best tips.
26% Of Homeowners Would Rather Renovate This Room Instead Of Their Kitchen
Which room in their homes do most people prefer to renovate first? House Digest surveyed our readers to find out which room they'd give their attention to.
The Roku Channel's Jared & Amber Phifer Talk Building In Extreme Climates – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview, Jared and Amber Phifer told us about the challenges, as well as the opportunities, of working in the Rocky Mountains.
HGTV's Jasmine Roth Shares Her Secrets For Transforming Homes – Exclusive Interview
Jasmine Roth opened up about what she's learned from her mistakes, how to transform spaces, and what she's excited for fans to see this season on her series.
Are Matte Black Finishings Going Out Of Style?
Matte black finishes are a huge trend in interior design, but are they going out of style? Here is what the experts say and why matte black is timeless.
Tamara Day Talks The New Season Of Bargain Mansions And More – Exclusive Interview
In an exclusive interview, Tamara Day talks about "Bargain Mansions," including her filming process, her family, and the exciting new aspects of her series.
How To Accessorize Your Home If You Belong In House Arryn From Game Of Thrones
In "Game of Thrones," House Arryn is a medieval castle in Westeros. However, you don't have to live in a castle to recreate the cool gothic decor from the show.
How To Choose The Correct Tile Adhesive
It's important to keep in mind a few things before choosing a tile adhesive, as there are subtypes better suited for certain tiling projects and skill levels.
5 Tips For Organizing A Bedroom With No Closet
Closets are helpful when it comes to storing clothing, but what do you do if there's no closet in your bedroom? Here are 5 tips for organizing without a closet.
