Ann Arbor, MI

Cars 108

Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Michigan football announces unique decision on starting quarterback

For months, Michigan fans have been wondering who between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy will win the starting quarterback job. Turns out, they both have. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Saturday (Aug. 27), one week before the opener against Colorado State, that McNamara will start the first game and McCarthy will start the second, at home against Hawaii.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football names 5 captains, including 4 first-timers, for 2022

Once all 140 players on the Michigan football submitted their votes for team captains, the coaches retreated to a different room inside Schembechler Hall to tally the votes. As the freshmen performed the actual tabulating, the rest of the team goofed off next door. When head coach Jim Harbaugh returned to the main room, the chatter came to a halt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

University of Michigan students move in for fall 2022 semester

University of Michigan students move in for fall 2022 semester. Vicki Milroy, center, helps her daughter Izzy Milroy, left, move in with her husband Tim Milroy and son Andrew Milroy at West Quadrangle on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.Get Photo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Michigan

One of the great debates in golf is where you'd move—if money was no obstacle—to be able to play golf all your life. The Monterey Peninsula, the Hamptons or Southern Pines, N.C. are common answers. Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and take your pick of anywhere in Florida, are tough to argue against. Northern Michigan is usually not included in that conversation, but it absolutely deserves to be.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI

