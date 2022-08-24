Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MLive.com
Michigan football announces unique decision on starting quarterback
For months, Michigan fans have been wondering who between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy will win the starting quarterback job. Turns out, they both have. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Saturday (Aug. 27), one week before the opener against Colorado State, that McNamara will start the first game and McCarthy will start the second, at home against Hawaii.
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana leads Dexter to blowout win over Grosse Pointe South
DETROIT – The expectations are high for Cole Cabana and Dexter’s football team this season. And if the first game is any indication of how the year will go for the Michigan commit and the Dreadnaughts as a whole, it could be a memorable one.
WILX-TV
Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
Hello, Ann Arbor: UM students return; troubled retail development changes course
University of Michigan students, who account for a sizable portion of Ann Arbor’s population during the fall and winter months, moved into dorms, fraternity houses, apartments and other abodes throughout the city this week. Classes start Monday. On Thursday, reporter Marty Slagter and multimedia specialist Jake Hamilton were out...
MLive.com
Michigan football names 5 captains, including 4 first-timers, for 2022
Once all 140 players on the Michigan football submitted their votes for team captains, the coaches retreated to a different room inside Schembechler Hall to tally the votes. As the freshmen performed the actual tabulating, the rest of the team goofed off next door. When head coach Jim Harbaugh returned to the main room, the chatter came to a halt.
Election denier Kristina Karamo is Michigan GOP secretary of state nominee
LANSING, MI – Two years ago this November, Kristina Karamo was a poll challenger in Detroit who then joined the wave of conservatives falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. This year, she has a chance to become Michigan’s top election official. Michigan Republicans confirmed Karamo, an...
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
Top 10 W. Michigan high school football prospects
With the help of 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu, WOOD TV8 is breaking down his list of the top ten seniors in West Michigan.
Ann Arbor-area football scoreboard for 2022 season openers
ANN ARBOR – We are underway with the 2022 Michigan high school football season. Here are the final scores from Thursday night’s opening games involving Ann Arbor-area football teams. Games are listed in alphabetical. Note: This post will be updated with Friday and Saturday’s scores. -- THURSDAY,...
‘Dream school’ move-in: University of Michigan students get settled in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ari Harris paused Thursday to reflect on walking around campus and near Michigan Stadium as a child with his father Corey, who attended the University of Michigan and introduced him to his dream school. Cramped together inside Harris’ West Quad dorm on Aug. 25, the Harris...
MLive.com
University of Michigan students move in for fall 2022 semester
University of Michigan students move in for fall 2022 semester. Vicki Milroy, center, helps her daughter Izzy Milroy, left, move in with her husband Tim Milroy and son Andrew Milroy at West Quadrangle on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.Get Photo.
UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Michigan
One of the great debates in golf is where you'd move—if money was no obstacle—to be able to play golf all your life. The Monterey Peninsula, the Hamptons or Southern Pines, N.C. are common answers. Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and take your pick of anywhere in Florida, are tough to argue against. Northern Michigan is usually not included in that conversation, but it absolutely deserves to be.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
WLNS
New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
MLive.com
Imagine if NIL had been around for the Fab Five. ‘Cha-ching,’ says Jalen Rose
DETROIT -- Baggy shorts. Black socks. Big personalities. The members of Michigan 1991 basketball recruiting class, known as the Fab Five, had all the ingredients to cash in on their name, image, and likeness. The only problem? They couldn’t. College athletes can now, thanks to the NCAA changing its...
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
