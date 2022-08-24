ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs players prank Skyy Moore with fake rookie dinner bill

It’s almost become the tradition of the NFL for rookies to get stuck paying for the tab when teammates dine out together at dinner. Well, Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore got a taste of that tradition on Saturday night. Moore and the Chiefs’ receivers went out for their rookie dinner, dining at the venerable 801 Chophouse in the Power & Light District. After the meal, the waitress dropped the bill off with Moore and that’s when he was taken by surprise. The bill for dinner came in at over $22,000 and that wasn’t even including the tip.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'

While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2022 Fantasy Football Nightmares

For years, there has been no more coveted asset in fantasy football than the workhorse running back. Show me a back who averages more than 20 touches each and every week, and I'll show you a first-round fantasy pick. There's a reason why Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones

With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
NFL
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season

It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals

Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade

Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Trey Lance: 49ers 'Not Going to Make Too Big a Deal' Out of Struggles vs. Texans

If the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale is any indication, Trey Lance is still a work in progress. The second-year quarterback struggled throughout Thursday night's game, completing seven of 11 passes for 49 yards while failing to lead the 49ers to a scoring drive. Lance said he's not going to allow himself to get frustrated.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cade McNamara Named Michigan Starting QB for Opener; JJ McCarthy Starter for Week 2

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking a unique approach to determining the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh announced on Saturday that Cade McNamara will start the 2022 season opener against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will start the team's second game against Hawaii. Harbaugh said the decision on the starter and backup will then come going into Week 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI

