Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs players prank Skyy Moore with fake rookie dinner bill
It’s almost become the tradition of the NFL for rookies to get stuck paying for the tab when teammates dine out together at dinner. Well, Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore got a taste of that tradition on Saturday night. Moore and the Chiefs’ receivers went out for their rookie dinner, dining at the venerable 801 Chophouse in the Power & Light District. After the meal, the waitress dropped the bill off with Moore and that’s when he was taken by surprise. The bill for dinner came in at over $22,000 and that wasn’t even including the tip.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'
While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
Bleacher Report
Cam Newton Return ‘Too Early’ to Consider After Sam Darnold Injury, Says Panthers HC
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn't yet ready to pursue a reunion with Cam Newton despite the team's quarterback depth already getting put to the test. Rhule didn't rule out the idea, though. "[General manager Scott Fitterer] and I will talk about that," he told reporters Friday. "Obviously, Cam...
Bleacher Report
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Laremy Tunsil Not Expected to Be Available to Cowboys, More
The Houston Texans are not expected to make Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil available in a trade to the Dallas Cowboys or any other team, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. There had been speculation the Cowboys might be interested in making a move for Tunsil following...
Bleacher Report
Preseason NFL Week 3 Takeaways: Bears' Justin Fields Sends Message to Critics
The NFL preseason is a like a good movie (or television) trailer. Its entire purpose is to get everyone excited for the actual event. For professional football, the precursor to the regular season leaves fans wanting more, as it should. Eventually, all the starters will be on the field. Some...
Bleacher Report
NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2022 Fantasy Football Nightmares
For years, there has been no more coveted asset in fantasy football than the workhorse running back. Show me a back who averages more than 20 touches each and every week, and I'll show you a first-round fantasy pick. There's a reason why Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones
With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Plan to Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request, Panthers Have Interest
The New York Jets reportedly "plan to grant" a trade request from third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. SNY's Connor Hughes reported Friday that the Jets aren't going to "give him away," however, and will keep the wideout unless they receive an offer at fair-market value. The Carolina Panthers are one...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract Amended; Roster Bonuses Increased
The Kansas City Chiefs are apparently bullish on JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2022. Field Yates of ESPN reported the Chiefs doubled Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000, which will allow him to earn up to an additional $510,000 this season. The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3.8 million...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings
The 2022 NFL preseason is coming to an end, and you can bet that few are sad to see it go. The end of the preseason means that real, meaningful football is just around the corner—Week 1 kicks off on September 8—and it also means the return of fantasy football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season
It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Trade Partner 'Does Not Exist' for 49ers Ahead of Week 1
The odds of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded ahead of Week 1 appear to be slim. As of right now, a trade partner for the San Francisco 49ers in a deal to move the veteran quarterback "does not exist," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The franchise will likely have to decide whether to cut him or find a way to keep him on the roster.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady to Start Bucs vs. Colts Preseason Game After Absence from Training Camp
Tom Brady will be under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Todd Bowles announced Brady will start on Saturday. Brady returned to the team on Monday after an 11-day absence for personal reasons. Despite the public mystery around Brady's departure,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals
Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade
Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
Bleacher Report
Reds' Jake Fraley Tells Fan to 'Shut The F--k Up' on Video During Loss to Phillies
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley engaged in a heated conversation with a group of Phillies fans during Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Twitter user Chris Devine captured the argument, which included Fraley telling one person to "shut the f--k up:" Chris Devine @cdevine95. Jake Fraley gets...
Bleacher Report
Trey Lance: 49ers 'Not Going to Make Too Big a Deal' Out of Struggles vs. Texans
If the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale is any indication, Trey Lance is still a work in progress. The second-year quarterback struggled throughout Thursday night's game, completing seven of 11 passes for 49 yards while failing to lead the 49ers to a scoring drive. Lance said he's not going to allow himself to get frustrated.
Bleacher Report
Cade McNamara Named Michigan Starting QB for Opener; JJ McCarthy Starter for Week 2
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking a unique approach to determining the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh announced on Saturday that Cade McNamara will start the 2022 season opener against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will start the team's second game against Hawaii. Harbaugh said the decision on the starter and backup will then come going into Week 3.
Comments / 0