Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26.

Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed the garment with a feathered skirt by Aliétte.

Hall parted her caramel tresses in the middle and styled it soft sultry beach waves. For makeup, she went with a subtle glow and neutral pout. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Best Man” star opted for minimal accessories only adding dainty gold earrings, a ring and a small satin canary clutch from Tyler Ellis.

Completing Hall’s look was a pair of gold metallic strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman. The shoes had a thin strap across the toe and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

When it comes to footwear, Hall favors elegant and sharp styles. The NAACP Image Award-winning actress typically dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes sharp white sneakers and sleek printed boots.

