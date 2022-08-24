Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Panthers’ Sam Darnold, Zane Gonzalez carted off with injuries
Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold’s left ankle twisted awkwardly after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the...
FOX Sports
Cowboys rookie OT Tyler Smith could get early starting role
ARLINGTON, Texas — The last half hour of the road trip always feel like the longest. I’ve put a lot of miles on my car over the years. In my experience, most of those miles breeze by without so much as a second thought. Maybe you find a new podcast or an audio book. It starts to feel like time traveling.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' tackle depth further complicated by Tyler Smith injury
FRISCO, Texas – Even the Cowboys' worst-case scenario comes with some bad luck. Tyron Smith is scheduled for surgery after suffering an avulsion fracture to his knee in practice. That much we know. What remains to be seen, and what everyone is desperate to know, is what the team...
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Run to bet against the Seattle Seahawks
With one week left in the NFL preseason, only two QB competitions are still going on — rookie Kenny Pickett hard-charging against former Chicago starter Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh and the low-level battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock in Seattle. People care about the one in Pittsburgh —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Is Trey Lance's up-and-down preseason concerning for 49ers? | THE HERD
Trey Lance's final preseason game was arguably average, finishing 7-of-11 for 49 yards in the San Francisco 49ers' loss against the Houston Texans. Week 1 is just weeks away but can Lance lead the 49ers to the promise land (Super Bowl run)? Colin Cowherd explains why he is not sold yet.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen and Bills’ Super Bowl hopes run through new OC Ken Dorsey
Twenty-five seconds can feel like forever. Or it can fly by. An NFL play clock is 40 seconds, but the quarterback and offensive coordinator get only 25 seconds to communicate on each play. That's all the time an OC has to make his decision on a play and relay that call over a headset to the quarterback. It sounds like plenty of time. But the headset shuts off without discretion. If the OC misses his window, that's it.
FOX Sports
Jordan Love wraps up Packers preseason audition with loss to Chiefs | THE HERD
Another young QB played in his preseason finale: Jordan Love. The Green Bay Packers' young QB finished 16-of-26 for 148 yards and an interception in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While Aaron Rodgers will be ready for another season, Love finished the preseason with four interceptions, three touchdowns, a 55.4 completion percentage and 63.9 passer rating. Colin Cowherd expresses his concerns for Love preceding Rodgers in the future.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting QB for Week 1
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Pete Carroll announces Geno Smith will start at QB in the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos. Carroll made the announcement following...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen identifies two key areas of improvement
Josh Allen has ascended to stardom, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback still sees room for improvement. After making as big a leap as any player in the NFL since he debuted in 2018, Allen is focused on two particular areas heading into Year 5. "I think ball placement on some...
Comments / 1