NBC12
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Inside Nova
Counties with the oldest homes in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Annual NoVA Competition Challenges Teams to Pull an 82-Ton Plane the Fastest
When you think of fundraising events, car washes, fun runs, talent shows, or galas often come to mind. But what about a competition where you pull an 82-ton plane? An unexpected choice, yes, but luckily, also a successful one. On Sept. 17, the 30th anniversary of the Dulles Plane Pull...
iheart.com
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
msn.com
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
rvahub.com
Patsy Cline’s legacy to be honored by jazz vocalist Staci Griesbach with tribute concert at VMFA
Fans of the late American music icon Patsy Cline can celebrate her 90th birthday with two tribute concerts near her hometown of Winchester, Virginia featuring acclaimed up-and-coming Los Angeles-based vocalist Staci Griesbach. Honoring Cline’s incredible legacy, Griesbach will highlight the trailblazer’s crossover appeal with her reimagined classics in the style of jazz.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
2022 Maryland State Fair To Open This Weekend
Grab your sunscreen and your walking shoes in preparation for the start of the Maryland State Fair, which opened its gates to the public at 5 p.m., Thursday, August 25. The state fair will run over the weekend from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28, Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11, states the official Maryland State Fair website.
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
fox5dc.com
Clean car standards coming to Virginia
The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
Stunning collection of antique farm equipment set for auction in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thousands of people are expected to travel from far and wide to a farm in Northern Virginia Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, for a chance to bid in what’s believed to be among the largest antique farm equipment auctions ever in our region.
