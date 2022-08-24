ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

FOX Sports

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo wind up? Decision time nears for Niners

As the San Francisco 49ers enter their final preseason game on Thursday, former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. After having shoulder surgery in March, Garoppolo passed his physical when reporting to training camp last month and has been cleared to throw. Having installed second-year QB Trey Lance as the starter, the Niners appeared hopeful they could trade Garoppolo and his $24.2 million, non-guaranteed salary in exchange for some type of draft compensation.
SANTA CLARA, CA
FOX Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold, Zane Gonzalez carted off with injuries

Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold’s left ankle twisted awkwardly after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Ravens mascot injured in halftime football game

Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL’s preseason. Not even the mascot is safe sometimes. Poe, the Baltimore Ravens’ bird mascot, was carted off at halftime of Saturday night's game against the Washington Commanders with an apparent injury. ESPN reported that the mascot was hurt...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Cowboys rookie OT Tyler Smith could get early starting role

ARLINGTON, Texas — The last half hour of the road trip always feel like the longest. I’ve put a lot of miles on my car over the years. In my experience, most of those miles breeze by without so much as a second thought. Maybe you find a new podcast or an audio book. It starts to feel like time traveling.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant, Baker Mayfield primed for stellar seasons?

Kevin Durant stays. Baker Mayfield starts. What do Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield have in common? Since news broke that Durant and the Nets will not part ways, and Baker will be the Week 1 starter for the Panthers over Sam Darnold, Skip Bayless drew a major comparison between the two polarizing athletes.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Cowboys' tackle depth further complicated by Tyler Smith injury

FRISCO, Texas – Even the Cowboys' worst-case scenario comes with some bad luck. Tyron Smith is scheduled for surgery after suffering an avulsion fracture to his knee in practice. That much we know. What remains to be seen, and what everyone is desperate to know, is what the team...
FOX Sports

Three Big Ten players primed for breakout seasons

With the 2022 college football season nearly upon us, it's time to look at which players could take a big step into the spotlight. In the Big Ten, it is competitive as always, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked in the top 10 and Michigan State and Wisconsin rounding out the top 25. Our CFB analyst, RJ Young, named three Big Ten players he expects to have breakout seasons in 2022.
FOX Sports

Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett this season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. Head coach Mike Tomlin has three options: Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Trubisky, a free agent signing, is entering his sixth NFL season. Rudolph is entering his fifth. Pickett is a rookie. Is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Can Justin Fields end Bears' decades-long offensive slump?

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 NFL season, but can they do so with minimal depth on offense and a largely unproven second-year quarterback in Justin Fields?. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz said this week that he believes Fields — "a guy that...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Run to bet against the Seattle Seahawks

With one week left in the NFL preseason, only two QB competitions are still going on — rookie Kenny Pickett hard-charging against former Chicago starter Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh and the low-level battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock in Seattle. People care about the one in Pittsburgh —...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald at center of Rams-Bengals joint practice brawl

It appears there's no love lost between the Rams and Bengals following their matchup in Super Bowl LVI. The two teams got into multiple fights in a joint practice on Thursday, with a massive brawl finally ending their workout. In an earlier skirmish, Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins threw Rams...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Packers unsure about status of Bakhtiari, Jenkins for opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Why it is crucial for Steelers to let Kenny Pickett fail and learn | THE HERD

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mitch Trubisky will start in their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions but there has been no indicator on who starts Week 1. The Steelers are debating on who to start as the predecessor to Ben Roethlisberger, partially due to avoiding Mike Tomlin's first losing season. However, hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Steelers need to 'let Pickett fail,' then compares his situation to Joe Burrow's rookie year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers torn ligament in foot

The New Orleans Saints will be without their first-round pick, offensive tackle Trevor Penning, for several months, after an MRI revealed that he suffered a torn ligament in his foot. There is no official timetable yet, but he is out indefinitely according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Penning injured his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen identifies two key areas of improvement

Josh Allen has ascended to stardom, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback still sees room for improvement. After making as big a leap as any player in the NFL since he debuted in 2018, Allen is focused on two particular areas heading into Year 5. "I think ball placement on some...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting QB for Week 1

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Pete Carroll announces Geno Smith will start at QB in the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos. Carroll made the announcement following...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Andrew Whitworth denies conversations with Cowboys

Former All-Pro tackle Andrew Whitworth hasn't played a down of football since winning a Super Bowl ring last season, but that hasn't stopped his name from being linked to a number of teams since his retirement. And Thursday, Whitworth connected himself (perhaps inadvertently) to "America's Team" after mentioning the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Top five Heisman candidates for the 2022 college football season

The 2022 college football season is upon us, and that means the top players in the country are set to be back in the national spotlight. But who are the best of the best? FOX Sports college football writer RJ Young already has his list crafted, and on the most recent episode of the "No. 1 Ranked Show", Young unveiled his top five Heisman Trophy candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS

