College Sports

AthlonSports.com

Alabama Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

On Aug. 2, Nick Saban sent a collective chill down the spine of the entire SEC… nay, the entire college football world. That was when he now-famously said that the 2021 campaign was “a rebuilding season” for his Crimson Tide. Rebuilding? Is he freakin’ kidding us? Honestly,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Football Prediction and Preview

The first weekend of the 2022 college football season comes to a close with Vanderbilt taking on Hawaii on Saturday night. It's only Week 0, but considering the brutal SEC slate ahead after coach Clark Lea went 2-10 in his debut last year, the long trip to Honolulu is a must-win game for the Commodores. On the other sideline, the Rainbow Warriors will aim to play spoiler in new coach Timmy Chang's debut. It's been an offseason of change for Hawaii, as Chang takes over at his alma mater in a clear rebuilding year with just five returning starters.
HONOLULU, HI
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 26)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday, Aug. 26. This slate of games will feature one nationally broadcasted game on NFL Network, although all four can be watched locally as well. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL
FOX Sports

College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State

A team located in a city with 50,000 residents will have eyes of bettors on it as Week 0 opens the college football season on Saturday. The Utah State Aggies, popular with long-shot bettors, will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday in Logan, Utah, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
LOGAN, UT
College Football HQ

College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

Well, it's finally here. After a long and eventful offseason, the 2022 college football schedule kicks off with 11 games set for the traditional Week 0 opener. Nebraska and Northwestern start things off out of the Big Ten across the Atlantic from Dublin, Ireland, before the other matchups begin ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

College GameDay: Picks for Nebraska vs Northwestern

The college football season officially gets underway Saturday, and one of the biggest games on the slate comes from Dublin, Ireland. That’s where Nebraska and Northwestern will face off as part of the Week 0 festivities — and the College GameDay crew made their picks for the big game.
LINCOLN, NE

