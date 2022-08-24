The first weekend of the 2022 college football season comes to a close with Vanderbilt taking on Hawaii on Saturday night. It's only Week 0, but considering the brutal SEC slate ahead after coach Clark Lea went 2-10 in his debut last year, the long trip to Honolulu is a must-win game for the Commodores. On the other sideline, the Rainbow Warriors will aim to play spoiler in new coach Timmy Chang's debut. It's been an offseason of change for Hawaii, as Chang takes over at his alma mater in a clear rebuilding year with just five returning starters.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO