ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Councils to receive more money to get lone migrant children out of hotels sooner

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SH3xS_0hTmzISW00

Councils will receive extra money to incentivise them to move lone migrant children out of hotels and into their care faster, the Government has said.

Local authorities that move unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) from hotels to their care within five working days will receive an extra £6,000 per child over three months, the Home Office said.

Previously, councils were expected to move children from hotels into care within 10 working days, under the National Transfer Scheme.

The agonising uncertainty of stays in unsuitable temporary hotel accommodation is very damaging for children who have fled war and violence

Enver Solomon, Refugee Council,

The scheme, previously voluntary, was made temporarily mandatory late last year to ensure that councils around the country share the responsibility for looking after unaccompanied youngsters.

This includes those who arrive on England’s south coast after crossing the Channel.

The latest changes aim to ensure children get the care they need sooner, and reduce the costs to the taxpayer of housing refugees and asylum seekers in hotel rooms for months on end – more than £5 million a day.

The extra money applies to councils which provide children’s services and is not ringfenced.

It comes on top of the £143 a day councils receive to support each UASC, and the £270 per week to support former UASC care leavers in their local area.

The Home Office said the Government is working to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers and “fix the broken asylum system”.

Councils will also be required to take enough UASC to make up at least 0.1% of the total number of children in their local area.

Previously, they had been required to take a minimum of 0.07%

It will mean children are “fairly distributed” between councils, the Home Office said.

It did not provide a deadline for when local authorities will need to meet this threshold, but said they would not have to do so “immediately”.

Kevin Foster , minister for safe and legal migration, said: “The Government cannot deal with the impact of the rise in dangerous and illegal small boat crossings alone which is why I welcome the support from councils to help us reduce the cost of hotels and quickly move unaccompanied asylum-seeking children so they receive the care they need.

“Any council which moves a child from a hotel to their care under the new scheme will receive support funding of £6,000 per child for the first three months to give them the best possible start.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council , said it is an “unacceptable, serious failure” that traumatised young asylum seekers are accommodated in hotels.

He said: “The agonising uncertainty of stays in unsuitable temporary hotel accommodation is very damaging for children who have fled war and violence and are in desperate need of support and stability.

“We welcome any efforts to address this issue and the recognition of the inadequacy of the situation but there urgently need to be long-term approaches rather than sticking plaster solutions.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Government to make it easier for landlords to evict people who fall behind on rent

Housing campaigners have sounded the alarm over government plans to make it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on their rent.The government wants to change the law so that evictions can take place if someone repeatedly falls into arrears – even if they catch up on payments.The plan, part of the Renters Reform Bill, comes as homelessness services brace for a surge in people falling behind on payments this winter due to skyrocketing energy prices.Under the current rules a court will only grant a possession order to a landlord if their tenant is two months behind...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Seeking Asylum#Uk#The Home Office
The Independent

Pensioner, 80, says she would be ‘better off dead’ than trying to cope with soaring winter energy bills

A pensioner said she would be “better off dead” than trying to cope with soaring energy bills. Sheila Correll, 80, from Lincolnshire said she showers less, washes some clothes by hand and has cut out luxuries in an attempt to save money on gas and electric bills but now says pensioners can not go on. The energy price cap will increase 80 per cent from the current £1,971 to £3,549 on 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.The pensioner, who receives £184-a-week and currently pays £96 a month on her gas bill said the coming increases will make her situation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Former builder who faked his CV and pretended to have a PhD and an MBA to get job as chairman of two NHS trusts for a DECADE is ordered to repay £100k of his taxpayer-funded salary

A former builder who faked his CV to land a series of top NHS jobs has finally been forced to pay the full price for his ‘staggering lies’. Jon Andrewes, 69, spent a decade working as chairman of two NHS trusts and chief executive of a hospice after pretending to have a PhD, an MBA and a history of senior management roles.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

'This is a major crisis': Casualty doctor warns that ambulance services across the country are struggling to cut down on waiting times with around 34,000 patients a month harmed by delays

A leading casualty doctor warned yesterday of a ‘major crisis’ in ambulance services across the nation. In a week where a 90-year-old woman had to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, more horror stories are continuing to surface. Experts say around 34,000 patients a month come to some...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn

Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
TRAVEL
BBC

The safe place for young people facing homelessness

When Niamh Wilkie became homeless at the age of 16, she was helped out of a "horrible situation" by the emergency accommodation service Nightstop. She was placed with volunteer host Gordon Cameron while she got back on her feet. The scheme, which is run by Edinburgh-based charity Rock Trust, supports...
HOMELESS
BBC

Relief as toilet owners stop 433% energy bill rise

A charity facing a 433% hike in its electricity bill has received help from the Scottish government. Community Out West, which operates public toilets in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross, was told last week its annual energy costs would go up from £1,500 to £8,000. The charity was told...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FodorsTravel

You Think Flying Is Stressful Right Now? Try Traveling With an Indian Passport

A few days ago, I read a scathing opinion in The Guardian, titled, “Only a country as complacent as the U.K. could give up its border privilege so easily.” Oh, burn! The author, Nesrine Malik, writes about low-ranking passports and passport privileges: “Someone with a low-ranking passport will tell you that in all interactions with this border official you absolutely must keep your counsel, in the knowledge that this guard who has your passport in their hands is, for the next few minutes, the most powerful person in your life.”
WORLD
BBC

Cost of living: Woman's money worries leave her cupboards empty

A woman on Universal Credit says it is "quite standard" for her to go without eating for five days as she battles against rising food and utility bills. Mary Hall, 47, from Northumberland, says she is scared and has considered ending her gas supply to save money. Charity Changing Lives...
HOMELESS
The Independent

MP wants to discuss Archie Battersbee case with Health Secretary

An MP has asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay to discuss the case of a 12-year-old boy who died after being at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment fight.Anna Firth, Conservative MP for Southend West, said she wants to raise concerns about Archie Battersbee’s case.She told the PA news agency that she has asked Mr Barclay if he will meet her and Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, who lives in Southend, Essex.Mrs Firth said she had witnessed the case from start to finish.“The state process for dealing with the withdrawal of life support for a child where there is a...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chaos at Calais: Thousands of frustrated holidaymakers stuck in six-hour queues trying to get to Dover because of 'delays caused by British Border Control'

Thousands of holidaymakers have been caught up in ferry chaos again at the port of Calais, after being trapped in six-hours queues on their way back to Dover. Those travelling with P&O Ferries this afternoon faced long queues, with passengers claiming the disruption emerged because of delays with the UK Border Force.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Plans to extend NHS pension changes to bring back retired staff to ease winter pressures

NHS pension changes could be extended to allow retirees to keep their retirement benefits if they return to work, as part of plans to bolster staff numbers for winter.The Department of Health and Social Care has launched a consultation on proposals to attract retired and partially retired NHS staff that would make it easier for them to return to work without having their pension benefits paused.Measures were enabled in March 2020 following the first lockdown, with the consultation gathering views on whether this should continue until March 2023.Steve Barclay MP, health and social care secretary, said: “The country is hugely...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

812K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy