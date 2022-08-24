ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Report: Thunder Fear Chet Holmgren Has Suffered Major Injury

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie8QW_0hTmzCAA00

The rookie will undergo more tests to determine the severity of his injury.

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft , is being reviewed further after potentially suffering ligament damage in his foot, per The Athletic ’s Shams Charania .

The Thunder rookie underwent tests on his foot, and a timetable for further review of his foot is still being determined. However, per Charania, the initial exams showed it is possible he has torn ligaments in his foot.

It’s also unclear how this injury would affect Holmgren’s rookie season. NBA teams begin reporting to training camp next month. Based on Charania’s report, though, it sounds like Oklahoma City is worried about what this injury could mean for its top draft pick moving forward.

Holmgren suffered the possible injury while participating in The CrawsOver pro-am event in Seattle on Saturday, which was headlined by various NBA stars including as LeBron James.

The center played one season at Gonzaga, finishing with averages of 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. His impressive college performance helped him become one of the top draft prospects in 2022.

In his debut summer league game, Holmgren stunned NBA fans right off the bat as he scored 13 points in the first quarter. He finished with 23 points, going 4-of-6 from three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. He also earned one of his six blocked shots—a new summer league record—against the 7’6” Jazz center Tacko Fall as he went up for a layup in the first quarter of the game.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Oklahoma City Thunder coverage, go to Inside The Thunder .

Comments / 10

NewNameSameMe
3d ago

He’s too light to avoid injury. His frail stature should’ve been enough reason to avoid him in the draft. He’ll never be a factor unless he bulks up.

Reply(4)
4
Related
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Kevin Durant
NBA Analysis Network

This Is When Lakers Expect To Acquire Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving was stopped cold in its tracks earlier this week when it was announced that Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request and the partnership between him and the Brooklyn Nets would move forward. The Lakers had been trying for months to acquire the NBA superstar guard but to no avail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission

Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Timberwolves F arrested on fugitive warrant

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night in Miami on a fugitive warrant. Prince was picked up at Miami International Airport and arrested due to a fugitive warrant for him issued by Texas. Prince was being held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department following his arrest. FOX Sports...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

92K+
Followers
38K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy