ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former NYC Mayor de Blasio heads to Harvard as teaching fellow

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0Ve7_0hTmzBHR00

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is headed to Harvard this fall as a teaching fellow at the university’s schools of government and public health.

De Blasio, a Democrat who served as mayor from 2014 to 2021, will take part in “a variety of discussions, events, and programming” at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and will teach classes on leadership and public service at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the schools said in separate announcements Wednesday.

De Blasio drops out of NY congressional race

Kim Janey, the former acting mayor of Boston, will also serve as a fellow at the public health school.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mayor de Blasio and Mayor Janey to campus as Menschel Senior Leadership Fellows,” Dean Michelle A. Williams said.

Williams said both officials grappled with public health crises including COVID-19, homelessness and the opioid epidemic.

“Their insights and their mentorship will be tremendously helpful to students who aspire to public office, as well as to those who are looking to lead in other sectors,” she said.

At the Institute of Politics, de Blasio will be joined by other fellows including former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Setti Warren, interim director of the institute, said de Blasio’s “decades of experience in local government, federal agencies, national campaigns, and running the largest city in the country will provide invaluable insight to our students and the Harvard community.”

De Blasio said he looked forward to teaching a new generation of leaders and activists. “My key message to them: we CAN make bold progressive change. I know because I’ve lived it,” the former mayor tweeted.

De Blasio, who grew up in Massachusetts and is a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, was prevented by term limits from seeking a third four-year term as mayor.

After an unsuccessful campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, de Blasio flirted this year with running for governor of New York and later mounted a brief run for a congressional district that includes his Brooklyn home. Former federal prosecutor and Trump impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman secured the Democratic nomination for that seat in a primary Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Lee Zeldin campaigns in the Bronx with controversial reverend

The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, campaigned in the Bronx Thursday alongside former City Councilmember Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., a conservative Democrat with a history of controversial comments. With just over two months to go until the November general election, Zeldin was in the heavily Democratic...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
New York City, NY
Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Harvard, MA
Education
Harvard, MA
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Massachusetts Education
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

GOP on Texas busing migrants to New York: ‘Welcome to the party’

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (Border Report) – New York, welcome to the party. Those were the words of members of a visiting Republican delegation in response to New York City officials’ objections regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending busloads of unauthorized migrants to the Empire State. Texas has sent at least 1,500 migrants to the Big […]
TEXAS STATE
PIX11

Trump golf course in NYC to host Saudi-backed women’s event

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City-owned golf course managed by former President Donald Trump’s business is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women’s tournament in October, city officials said Friday. The plan to host the Aramco Team Series at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx comes after New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Texas sending migrants to NYC with barcoded bracelets, officials say

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Buses of migrants continued to arrive in New York City on Thursday as immigration officials leveled accusations of dehumanization against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Some of the migrants were given bracelets with bar codes on them, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro said. He said Abbot’s administration has tried to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn firehouse reflects diversity of community

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn firefighters was recognized on Friday. They hail from Engine 234, which holds the distinction as one of the most diverse fire companies in the FDNY.  “We’re proud of that,” Capt. Paul Washington said. The fast-paced firehouse is stationed in the heart of Crown Heights. “Some of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefan Löfven
Person
Setti Warren
Person
Bill De Blasio
cityandstateny.com

Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez

Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC could accept 10K Ukrainian refugees amid migrant busing crisis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of Ukrainian refugees could come to New York City, officials said Thursday. An estimated 10,000 Ukrainians have had declarations of financial support filed by sponsors living in one of the five boroughs, according to the latest numbers from the federal government. Uniting for Ukraine is a federal program to help […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Impeachment#Politics Local#College#Democrat#Swedish
PIX11

Primaries set up Malliotakis vs. Rose rematch in NY’s 11th CD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday’s primaries set the stage for a general election rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Both candidates cruised to easy victories in their respective primary races in the district, which includes all of Staten Island as well as part of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Biden to travel to New York in September for UN General Assembly

NEW YORK (PIX11) — President Joe Biden will travel to New York City in September to attend the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said Thursday. Biden will arrive in New York on Sept. 18 and participate in the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20, officials […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PIX11

What Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan means

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After President Joe Biden announced his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan, many are curious about how it would work and what could it mean for the future. Heather Jarvis, a student loan consultant, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about the student loan forgiveness plan and what its enactment […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy