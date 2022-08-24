ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Mihailovic leaving Montreal in '23 for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0JuO_0hTmz54K00

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will leave CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season to join the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Montreal said Wednesday the transfer is effective Jan. 1.

The 23-year-old Mihailovic was acquired by Montreal in 2021 after he spent four seasons with the Chicago Fire. He has a career-high seven goals and four assists this season.

Mihailovic has made six appearances for the U.S. national team, scoring in his debut during a 2019 exhibition against Panama.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
46K+
Followers
84K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy