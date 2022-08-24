ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

WSPA 7News

Gaffney woman shot by neighbor during target practice

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – A woman died Saturday evening after being shot by her neighbor in Gaffney. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at the 100 block of Songbird Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for man who they say suffers from dementia

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says Brazzel has been located. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Deputies said Harold Leon Brazzel, 72, has dementia. They said he was last seen Friday, around noon, near Asbury Park Road. According to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
BELTON, SC
golaurens.com

Two arrested after LCSO removes 42 dogs from residence

Two people were arrested and charged on Monday after 42 dogs were removed from a residence on Hwy. 221 in Enoree. At approximately 1PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the 27000 area of Highway 221 North in Enoree in reference to a welfare check on multiple dogs located at this residence. Upon arrival, deputies immediately noticed a female dog with significant hair loss and sores located in a pen without proper shelter along with her puppies.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Belton Police warn community about phone scam

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam. Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers. Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give...
BELTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

