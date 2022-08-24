Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Anderson County PAWS sheltering dozens of dogs rescued from 'disgusting' conditions
ANDERSON, S.C. — Dozens of dogs are recovering and waiting to be adopted after being rescued from what was described as 'disgusting' conditions in Laurens County. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said 43 dogs were taken from a property in Laurens County on Tuesday. Two people were arrested and charged in the case.
Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens Co.
Pickens County Sheriff's Office arrested an Easley woman on drug-related charges.
FOX Carolina
Deputies working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Friday night. Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North. According to deputies, he left the area in a...
Gaffney woman shot by neighbor during target practice
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – A woman died Saturday evening after being shot by her neighbor in Gaffney. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at the 100 block of Songbird Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for man who they say suffers from dementia
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says Brazzel has been located. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Deputies said Harold Leon Brazzel, 72, has dementia. They said he was last seen Friday, around noon, near Asbury Park Road. According to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
WYFF4.com
Woman dead after being shot by neighbor during target practice in Cherokee County, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 Saturday evening. When they arrived, they say they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says
BALDWIN, Ga. — Five people are facing charges after a north Georgia task force raided a house they say was known for selling drugs. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they began an investigation into the house last month. Earlier this week,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golaurens.com
Two arrested after LCSO removes 42 dogs from residence
Two people were arrested and charged on Monday after 42 dogs were removed from a residence on Hwy. 221 in Enoree. At approximately 1PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the 27000 area of Highway 221 North in Enoree in reference to a welfare check on multiple dogs located at this residence. Upon arrival, deputies immediately noticed a female dog with significant hair loss and sores located in a pen without proper shelter along with her puppies.
WYFF4.com
Dogs living in 'horrific' condition seized from 'self-proclaimed breeder' in Greer, official says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Dozens of dogs that were seized from a home in Greer on Wednesday lived in filth and with life-threatening health issues, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement. Search warrants were executed at a home on Brockman McClimon Road, and the early stages of the search indicated...
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
WYFF4.com
“These disgusting incidents are way too common': SC sheriff talks about animal torture case
ENOREE, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff has some strong feelings about a recent animal torture case in the area. “These disgusting incidents are way too common," Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. "People live this way, doing terrible things to defenseless animals while creating health hazards around them." The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man faces 12 animal cruelty charges in Spartanburg County
A man is facing 12 charges of animal cruelty Wednesday morning in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Belton Police warn community about phone scam
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam. Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers. Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give...
Police looking for endangered Mauldin woman
Mauldin Police are searching for a woman missing from the area, who is believed to be endangered.
msn.com
New show tells how a SC sheriff’s office found a serial killer. Here’s how to watch
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s first episode in a video series released this month takes viewers behind the scenes in the disappearance of an elderly woman, an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of a serial killer operating in both Carolinas. Called “Behind the Tape,” the show...
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
FOX Carolina
Man hits girlfriend’s ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning. Deputies said there was an altercation between a woman and her ex boyfriend on Veterans Street....
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
GCSO says suspect in Thursday shooting in custody
A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Greenville Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, a man called and reported that he had been shot by someone he knew.
Comments / 2