DADIRRI and Velvet Roots Apothecary launched a botanical-infused cannabis line Friday, offering three distinct and intentional herbal blends mixed with top-shelf cannabis. The Botanicals line includes three blends: morning, daytime and evening blend. Customers can enjoy the euphoric effects and health benefits of the infused cannabis and herbs with just a few puffs. In addition, Dadirri products include premium cannabis that is sustainably and locally sourced, as well as high THC products.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 18 HOURS AGO