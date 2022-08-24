Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Weed Beverages Vs. Wine: The Importance Of Taste For The Sophisticated Palate And Repeat Purchase
In places where recreational cannabis is legal, THC-infused beverages often share shelves with beer, wine and other drinks. But, should alcoholic beverage producers worry about competition from weed-infused beverages? Experts in these industries answered these questions in a recent report published by winemag.com. Colleen McClellan, regional director of client solutions...
Benzinga
DADIRRI Launches Botanical-Infused Cannabis In These 3 Blends
DADIRRI and Velvet Roots Apothecary launched a botanical-infused cannabis line Friday, offering three distinct and intentional herbal blends mixed with top-shelf cannabis. The Botanicals line includes three blends: morning, daytime and evening blend. Customers can enjoy the euphoric effects and health benefits of the infused cannabis and herbs with just a few puffs. In addition, Dadirri products include premium cannabis that is sustainably and locally sourced, as well as high THC products.
