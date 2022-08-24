Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Appalachkey Kid: Local baker continues to create culinary perfection, during fight with cancer
SHEPHERDSTOWN — On Aug. 13, Alisha Hanlin, who previously owned Pressed Flour Bakery on German Street, held a bake sale as a part of a furniture pop-up shop at Evolve Shepherdstown. This was largely due to Hanlin’s close friendship with Jane Tseng, one of the main faces of Elaa Life Furniture, which was selling in the pop-up shop. Tseng wanted to create an interesting and dynamic atmosphere for the shop, so she decided to invite Hanlin to hold a bake sale at the pop-up. Though Hanlin was physically weak, due to ongoing cancer treatments, she was able to hold the bake sale, and quickly sold out of the baked goods she brought to the shop.
WJLA
Stunning collection of antique farm equipment set for auction in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thousands of people are expected to travel from far and wide to a farm in Northern Virginia Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, for a chance to bid in what’s believed to be among the largest antique farm equipment auctions ever in our region.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Update on Jolly Yolly Kids
Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
NBC Washington
Clear the Shelters: Find a Furry Friend at Adoption Events This Weekend in the DC Area
NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s annual animal adoption event Clear the Shelters is happening throughout August. This weekend, many shelters and rescues will give you the chance to meet a new furry friend in person. Many shelters have waived adoption fees in hopes of finding every pet a loving home.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Annual NoVA Competition Challenges Teams to Pull an 82-Ton Plane the Fastest
When you think of fundraising events, car washes, fun runs, talent shows, or galas often come to mind. But what about a competition where you pull an 82-ton plane? An unexpected choice, yes, but luckily, also a successful one. On Sept. 17, the 30th anniversary of the Dulles Plane Pull...
Free adoptions aim to help Loudoun County "clear the shelters"
LEESBURG, Va. — If home is starting to feel a little empty this back to school season—or it’s just the right time to adopt a new furry or feathered family member—today could be your day. Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) is waiving adoption fees on adoptable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
msn.com
Why an American chestnut tree in Centreville is the 'holy grail' for conservationists
After the species was devastated by an Asian blight in the early 20th century, a single American chestnut tree in Centreville has been deemed a “precious resource” by the Delaware Nature Society. Jim White, a senior fellow at the Delaware Nature Society, said the tree discovered at Coverdale...
theburn.com
New SR Coffee shop opens this week in Ashburn
A new coffee shop is coming this week to Ashburn — taking one of the few spaces where Starbucks gave up the ghost. We’re referring to the much buzzed about SR Coffee Co. Back in April, The Burn broke the news that SR Coffee Co. was coming into the Ashburn Farm Market Center. That’s the shopping center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Ashburn Farm Parkway — it’s often called Junction Plaza by locals.
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County hopes to ‘clear the shelter,’ adding dozens of cats and rabbits for adoption
Staff at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter are hoping that their space will be cleared up — mostly of adoptable animals — with the help of a special event this Saturday (Aug. 27). In a partnership with NBC4, the shelter is hosting a “Clear the Shelters” adoption event...
rvahub.com
Patsy Cline’s legacy to be honored by jazz vocalist Staci Griesbach with tribute concert at VMFA
Fans of the late American music icon Patsy Cline can celebrate her 90th birthday with two tribute concerts near her hometown of Winchester, Virginia featuring acclaimed up-and-coming Los Angeles-based vocalist Staci Griesbach. Honoring Cline’s incredible legacy, Griesbach will highlight the trailblazer’s crossover appeal with her reimagined classics in the style of jazz.
mocoshow.com
Andy’s Pizza, 2021 Winner of the International Pizza Challenge, is Coming to MoCo
Andy’s Pizza, the 2021 winner of the International Pizza Challenge™, is coming to Montgomery County with an upcoming location at 4600 East West Highway– the former site of sandwich shop Booeymonger in Bethesda, according to a report by Biz Journals. Andy’s Pizza currently has locations in Adams...
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
theburn.com
Chipotle headed to Dulles Landing shopping center
It looks like the deal to bring the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle to the Dulles Landing shopping center has gone through. It will be a freestanding building, more or less on the north side of the Walmart store. Regular readers may recall that back in March, The Burn predicted a...
theburn.com
Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg
The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall
TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
wfmd.com
Elks Parade Expected To Cause Road Closures, Parking Restrictions In Downtown Frederick On Sunday
Residents and commuters should anticipate traffic delays. Frederick, Md. (KM) There will be some road closures in downtown Frederick on Sunday afternoon, August 28th for the Elks Parade which will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.. Frederick Police and the City’s Department of Public Works will be providing assistance during that time.
Comments / 2