Centreville, VA

ffxnow.com

Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons

It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
TYSONS, VA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Appalachkey Kid: Local baker continues to create culinary perfection, during fight with cancer

SHEPHERDSTOWN — On Aug. 13, Alisha Hanlin, who previously owned Pressed Flour Bakery on German Street, held a bake sale as a part of a furniture pop-up shop at Evolve Shepherdstown. This was largely due to Hanlin’s close friendship with Jane Tseng, one of the main faces of Elaa Life Furniture, which was selling in the pop-up shop. Tseng wanted to create an interesting and dynamic atmosphere for the shop, so she decided to invite Hanlin to hold a bake sale at the pop-up. Though Hanlin was physically weak, due to ongoing cancer treatments, she was able to hold the bake sale, and quickly sold out of the baked goods she brought to the shop.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
mocoshow.com

Update on Jolly Yolly Kids

Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List

Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

New SR Coffee shop opens this week in Ashburn

A new coffee shop is coming this week to Ashburn — taking one of the few spaces where Starbucks gave up the ghost. We’re referring to the much buzzed about SR Coffee Co. Back in April, The Burn broke the news that SR Coffee Co. was coming into the Ashburn Farm Market Center. That’s the shopping center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Ashburn Farm Parkway — it’s often called Junction Plaza by locals.
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rvahub.com

Patsy Cline’s legacy to be honored by jazz vocalist Staci Griesbach with tribute concert at VMFA

Fans of the late American music icon Patsy Cline can celebrate her 90th birthday with two tribute concerts near her hometown of Winchester, Virginia featuring acclaimed up-and-coming Los Angeles-based vocalist Staci Griesbach. Honoring Cline’s incredible legacy, Griesbach will highlight the trailblazer’s crossover appeal with her reimagined classics in the style of jazz.
RICHMOND, VA
theburn.com

Chipotle headed to Dulles Landing shopping center

It looks like the deal to bring the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle to the Dulles Landing shopping center has gone through. It will be a freestanding building, more or less on the north side of the Walmart store. Regular readers may recall that back in March, The Burn predicted a...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg

The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall

TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...

