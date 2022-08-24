SHEPHERDSTOWN — On Aug. 13, Alisha Hanlin, who previously owned Pressed Flour Bakery on German Street, held a bake sale as a part of a furniture pop-up shop at Evolve Shepherdstown. This was largely due to Hanlin’s close friendship with Jane Tseng, one of the main faces of Elaa Life Furniture, which was selling in the pop-up shop. Tseng wanted to create an interesting and dynamic atmosphere for the shop, so she decided to invite Hanlin to hold a bake sale at the pop-up. Though Hanlin was physically weak, due to ongoing cancer treatments, she was able to hold the bake sale, and quickly sold out of the baked goods she brought to the shop.

