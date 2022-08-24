Wichita Falls bail bondsman back in jail

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A local bail bondsman with several prior arrests on record is back in jail on a third-degree felony charge.

Maxie Green mugshot courtesy Wichita County Law Enforcement Center

Maxie Delano Green, 49, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, by the Texas Rangers, according to court documents.

Green, the owner of A to Z Bail Bonds, is charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a third-degree felony charge. He was booked into the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, and his bond has not yet been set.

Details of his arrest are not available at this time.

In May 2019, Green was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attempted to use force against a woman who would not hand over the title of her car and money Green said she owed him. That charge was later dropped.

In 2013, Green was placed on an eight-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty in Archer County to the charge of injury to a child. He had first been charged with aggravated sexual assault involving a seven-year-old girl.

The 7-year-old girl, in that case, claimed Green took off her clothes and molested her, and that Green made her “pinky promise” not to tell anyone.

In September 2012, Green was arrested for allegedly tampering with a witness after police said he attempted to bribe a woman and would take care of her financially if she said an alleged assault never happened.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for details on the new charges against Green when they become available.

